Cancun and Costa Mujeres They continue to innovate to welcome travelers, so if you plan to travel this 2024 you will be able to enjoy the about 4000 rooms that hotel chains plan to open this year.

According to Novedades Quintana Roo, the region contemplates the opening of almost 4,000 new rooms thanks to the investments of several hotel chains, which are determined to offer innovative and high-quality experiences for their guests.

He Quintana Roo Tourism Promotion Council has revealed some details about these additions in two of the main tourist spots in the state.

In Cancun, they stand out projects like Ava, a hotel located in the hotel zone at kilometer 22, part of the ambitious plans of the RDC Hotels chain, with the promise of 1,622 rooms.

Besides, Dreams Grand Island plans to open its doors with 660 rooms, along with Marriot Casa Magna, which will add 450 more to the hotel offer.

Cancun (Photo: Archive)

On the other hand, in Costa Mujeres, sThe inauguration of projects such as Sha , a wellness-focused hotel with 101 rooms, and Musai, with a total of 88 rooms. To close the year with a flourish, Excellence will join the list with 458 rooms.

We cannot forget the new openings of the Hyatt group, including Secrets Playa Blanca Costa Mujeres and Hyatt Vivid Grand Island, that will add 400 more rooms to the growing hotel offer in the region.

Costa Mujeres (Photo: FB Costa Mujeres)

It should be noted that Quintana Roo continues to be a magnet for foreign investment, with figures that show that last year ended with 985 million dollars, coming mainly from the United States and Spain, destined for the tourism sector.

With 130,000 rooms in total, including 45,575 in Cancún and 8,521 in Costa Mujeres, the region is positioned as one of the most vibrant and promising tourist destinations in the world.

With information from Quintana Roo News