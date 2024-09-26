Cancun International Airport, one of the busiest in Mexico, is in a state of semi-paralysis due to the ravages of storm Helene. As of 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, Aeropuertos del Sureste (Asur) reported the cancellation of 69 flights, both incoming and outgoing, which has generated significant chaos in one of the main gateways to the Mexican Caribbean.

In its second report of the day, Asur reported that, in addition to the cancellations, delays were recorded on 7 incoming flights and 9 outgoing flights. This situation has affected thousands of passengers who are stranded at the airport, waiting for information on the rescheduling of their flights or looking for alternatives to continue with their travel plans.

The number of cancelled flights has increased considerably in recent hours. According to the most recent report from Asur, 34 incoming flights and 35 outgoing flights have been cancelled. This situation not only affects passengers, but also airlines and airport staff, who must deal with logistics and care for affected travellers.

The destinations and origins of the cancelled flights are mostly domestic. However, in the case of international flights, cancellations have mainly affected routes originating in the United States, Canada and Costa Rica. This reflects the magnitude of the problem and the wide network of connections that is affected by storm Helene.

The impact of storm Helene at Cancun International Airport highlights the vulnerability of airport infrastructure to extreme weather events. Airport authorities and airlines are working together to minimize the impact and ensure passenger safety.

In this context, it is essential that passengers stay informed through official channels and follow the instructions of the authorities. The situation is dynamic and can change quickly, so constant communication is key to managing uncertainty and reducing travelers’ stress.

Cancellations and delays at Cancun International Airport also have a significant economic impact. The tourism industry, which is one of the pillars of the local economy, is affected by the disruption of flights, which can translate into economic losses for hotels, restaurants and other tourism-related services.

Storm Helene has created a critical situation at Cancun International Airport, with multiple flight cancellations and delays affecting both domestic and international passengers. Authorities and airlines are working to mitigate the impact, but the situation remains complicated and requires the collaboration and patience of all those involved.