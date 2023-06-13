The Secretary of Infrastructure, Communications and Transportation (SICT), Jorge Nuño Lara, revealed that the project of the Cancun Airport-Maya Train Station Connectionone of the five works of the Comprehensive Program for the Development of Strategic Projects in Cancun, will begin construction in July.

This project, which seeks to protect the environment in agreement with the federal government, has completed its pre-investment phase in June and the rolling stock has already been selected necessary to connect the four terminals with the Mayan Train Station.

At the press conference of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, Secretary Nuño Lara presented the progress of the works, highlighting the details of the Connection Cancun Airport-Mayan Train Stationwhich is located within the airport polygon and consists of four kilometers.

It has been decided to use electric vehicles that offer comfort and capacity to transport up to 47 passengers per unit, including their luggage, while protecting the environment.

The Nichupte Vehicular Bridge

In addition to the connection with the airport, Nuño Lara mentioned other important works in progress.

ANDl Nichupte Vehicular Bridge it registers an advance of 21 percent, and in June the arrival of a Top Down launcher is expected, which will allow the placement of the beams in the lagoon area, minimizing the environmental impact.

This innovative system will contribute to the construction of the bridge in the mangrove area, without causing considerable damage to the ecosystem. The bridge is scheduled to come into operation in September this year.

Regarding Luis Donaldo Colosio Boulevard, significant progress has been made with the paving of the laterals and trunk roads, from the airport to the Colosio roundabout.

There are only a few additional segments between the Colosio and El Ceviche roundabouts to complete. This 10-kilometer-long rehabilitation includes the construction of ridges, replacement of lighting fixtures, bus stops, and landscaping work.

In addition, the existing pedestrian bridges are being rehabilitated and two new pedestrian crossings are being built.

Aboutl Airport Distributor, the construction of the new bridge has been completed, which is already in operation in the direction of the hotel zone towards the airport. At the end of this month, the other section will be opened and the demolition of the old bridge and the connection of the loops will begin.

This distributor has been modernized, with a new structure and four external loops and three internal loops that are already in operation.

The development of Avenida Chac Mool is also underway, with the construction of dirt roads and the placement of a hydraulic base. This road will allow a faster, safer and more efficient connection between Huayacán Avenue and Luis Donaldo Colosio Boulevard.

In total, these five infrastructure works will have an investment of 8,900 million pesos. Four of them will be completed this year and the remaining one in March 2024.

These works will benefit more than 1.3 million inhabitants of the municipalities of Benito Juárez, Solidaridad, Puerto Morelos and Isla Mujeres, as well as more than 20 million tourists who visit Cancun each year.