Against advanced stage breast cancer, so-called ‘metronomic’ chemotherapy, in low doses to be taken at home in normal tablets, is more effective and less toxic than the traditional one. This is indicated by the results of the Meteora-II academic study, coordinated by the European Institute of Oncology (IEO) in Milan, under the aegis of the IBCSG (International Breast Cancer Study Group), published in Jama Oncology. The data had been anticipated at the last Esmo (European Society of Medical Oncology) congress in Paris, well received by the scientific community and patients. Thanks to the ‘Meteora’ study – explain the authors – we have a further therapeutic option for our patients who must receive chemotherapy”.

For the study, which lasted from September 2017 to January 2021, 140 patients with metastatic tumors (of the Er+/Erb2 type) from 15 Italian cancer centers were recruited, who had been administered a cycle of chemotherapy or two cycles of endocrine therapy . The patients were randomized into two arms: one followed the Vex metronomic regimen (Vinorelbine, Cyclophosphamide and Capecitabine) and the other received traditional chemotherapy with intravenous paclitaxel. “The therapy with the Vex scheme has proven to be superior to standard chemotherapy in terms of efficacy and some side effects: for example, it does not cause hair loss”, explains Elisabetta Munzone, oncologist of the IEO Medical Breast Division and first signatory of the Work.

In summary, metronomic therapy offers better control of the disease because it slows down the progression time by about 4 months and reduces the risk of having to interrupt the therapy due to side effects, with an advantage in terms of time of 3 and a half months. However, the benefit is above all for the quality of life of the woman: the patients not only do not lose their hair, but they are not forced to go to the hospital once a month to receive a high dose of drugs, concentrated only in the infusion time, which can cause significant adverse effects.

The toxicities report the researchers, there are also with metronomic administration. But the difference is that they can be managed with personalisation, adapting the times and methods of taking the therapy to the individual characteristics of each patient, and to his/her personal response to the drugs. It is essential that patients take metronomic therapy in super-specialized oncology centers for precision medicine.

“We started studying metronomic therapy at the IEO about 25 years ago, on the basis of some preclinical evidence which highlighted how the times and methods of administration play an important role in chemotherapy treatments”, says Marco Colleoni, director of the breastology division medica and co-chair of the scientific committee of the Ibcsg. In fact, the name derives from the metronome, which in music ‘measures time’: therefore different administration times are followed for drugs, taken at low doses and continuously, with the aim of obtaining greater efficacy and less toxicity.