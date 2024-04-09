Why are some cancers, traditionally thought of as a disease of old age, on the rise among young adults? It could be the effect of accelerated biological aging, regardless of the date of birth, according to researchers from Washington University in St. Louis, who presented the study at the American Association of Cancer Research congress.

Aging is a major risk factor for many types of cancer: the older you get, the more likely you are to be diagnosed. But more and more experts recognize that age is more than just the number of candles on a birthday cake. It is also the effect of lifestyle, stress and genetics, basically biological age.

The study data

The researchers measured it in 150 thousand people, aged between 37 and 54, through the analysis of 9 markers in the blood – from albumin and creatinine levels to cell volume – and then analyzed the incidence of tumors, to evaluate those diagnosed before the age of 55. Their conclusion is that accelerated aging is associated with an increased risk of cancer, particularly that of the lung, stomach, intestine and uterus.

“This study provides interesting insights that can be connected to research activity and the pillars of longevity”, comments Ennio Tasciotti, director of the Human Longevity Program of the Irccs San Raffaele in Rome and professor of Advanced Technologies for well-being and aging all San Raffaele Telematic University of Rome. “First of all, the relevance of biological age compared to chronological age in determining the risk of developing certain pathologies, in this case cancer, is evident. This concept – he explains – is crucial in the context of research on longevity, because it underlines how factors which lifestyle, stress and even epigenetics can influence the aging process and, consequently, the predisposition to certain diseases.”

“The identification of biomarkers associated with accelerated aging, as mentioned in the article – points out the scientist – could provide valuable information to develop personalized preventive strategies, a concept in line with the approach to personalized medicine, which I personally support as one of the pillars of research on longevity. It could in fact allow a more accurate assessment of the individual risk of developing age-related diseases, allowing targeted preventive interventions. Therefore, yes to a healthy lifestyle, such as a balanced diet, regular physical activity and adequate sleep, to reduce the risk of chronic diseases; this approach recalls a holistic concept of health, fundamental in dealing with aging”.

“In fact, I believe it is important to adopt healthy lifestyle habits to promote long-term physical and mental well-being integrating personalized preventive interventions that consider both genetic and environmental factors, in order to promote a better quality of life for everyone”, concludes Tasciotti.