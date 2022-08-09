“Pediatric tumors are difficult to identify because there are no univocal symptoms referable to their presence, just as common diseases or minor traumas can mask their early signs – underlines Archangel Priest, president of the Italian Association of Pediatric Hematology and Oncology (Aieop) -. Some symptoms may be more suspicious for certain types of cancer and lead to specialist investigations to help identify the cause. Diagnosis involves the execution of clinical and instrumental examinations, which require a great deal of cooperation from the child. If leukemia is excluded, blood tests are almost always normal and, except in rare cases, no specific tumor markers are available for pediatric malignancies. Instead, it is fundamental take a sample of tumor tissue to be analyzed to define the diagnosis and characteristics of the disease “.