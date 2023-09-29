Cancers | In France, there is a war against bed bugs before next year’s Olympics – “You can find them almost anywhere”

The problem has been raised when bed bugs in public places have been reported on social media.

in France a fierce battle against bedbugs has begun before next year’s Paris Olympics.

“The government must immediately come up with an action plan against this scourge as France prepares to host the Olympics and Paralympics next year,” Deputy Mayor of Paris Emmanuel Gregoire demanded, according to the news agency Reuters, in a letter to the prime minister this week.

The number of bed bugs has been raised when social media have depicted bed bugs in public places such as trains, subways, cinemas and Charles de Gaulle airport.

Minister of Transport Clement Beaune has taken the matter seriously and said it will discuss the situation with transport operators next week.

According to a report by the Health Agency, between 2017 and 2022, every tenth French apartment had bed bugs. Salim Dahou works as a pest controller.

Gare de Lyon at a train station in Paris, passengers said they doubted the authorities’ ability to win the war against bedbugs.

“This does worry me. I keep my suitcase closed so that bedbugs don’t get in there and when I get home I wash all my clothes”, who was on a trip to the south of France Laura Mmadi told Reuters.

Arrived in Paris from Nice Sophie Ruscica on the other hand, said that he checks his seat on the train carefully for bedbugs.

“This stresses me out. I had to take the train and wondered if I would find bed bugs on the benches. You can find them almost anywhere, like movie theaters,” said Ruscica.

“Everyone is panicking. People can get really depressed about this and even become paranoid,” stated the manager of a pest control business Sacha Krief According to Reuters.

Also Helsinki has been plagued by a bed bug problem. For example, Finland’s largest landlord, Helsingin kaupuni asunnot (Heka), paid about 1.1 million euros for pest control in its residential properties last year, while in 2018 the bill was just under 900,000 euros.

The bed bug, or wall bug, was originally a parasite of bats, but it later became a human problem. The adult bed bug, which is about half a centimeter long, sucks blood from its host at night