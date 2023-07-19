Cancer | Young women have had the highest number of cervical cancers since the 1950s

The number of cervical cancers has been on a gentle increase in the 21st century.

Cervical cancer the number increased considerably in 2021 compared to previous years, says the Finnish Cancer Registry.

In particular, the number of cervical cancers among young women aged 30–39 rose to the highest level since the 1950s.

A total of 212 cervical cancers were diagnosed the other year. Typically, around 175–180 cervical cancers are diagnosed each year. According to the Cancer Registry, the significant increase may be due to random variation, but the development must be monitored closely in the next few years.

The incidence of cervical cancer is generally low in Finland, but the number of cases has been on a gentle rise this millennium.

Cervical cancer the proportion of those who participated in the screening increased slightly. In 2021, approximately 70 percent of those invited participated in the screening.

One in three of the 30-39 age group does not participate in the screening. Almost half of cancers are found in people who do not participate in screening.

“Young women should therefore definitely participate in screening so that cancer can be detected at an early or pre-stage stage. In this case, the treatments are lighter or the cancer itself can even be prevented,” comments the development manager Brother Matti Partanen In the announcement of the Finnish Cancer Registry.

Women aged 30–65 are invited to be screened for cervical cancer every five years. In some municipalities, 25-year-olds are also invited to the screening. Younger age groups go for screening less than older age groups.

The proportion of people who spoke Finnish, Swedish or Sami as their mother tongue was higher than those who spoke foreign languages. Participation in screening was also more common among the more highly educated than among the less educated.

The screening test is free for those invited. Screening is performed in primary care, and possible follow-up examinations are handled in specialized medical care.