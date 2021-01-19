A resident of London, Great Britain, who defeated cancer, gave birth to a son despite the disappointing predictions of doctors. According to the Daily Mirror, a special diet helped her.

Gemma Isaacs, 33, a mother of two, said she was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2018. She underwent radiation therapy and mastectomy. After that, doctors re-examined and found a mutation hidden in her genes, due to which women are at greater risk of developing both breast and ovarian cancer.

Doctors warned Isaacs that her ovaries were not functioning, which would prevent her from having a second child. “I had an ultrasound scan and was told that my ovaries were literally dead,” she explained. The woman thought about removing the gonads, but later began to look for a way to maintain fertility. After reviewing numerous studies, she switched to a vegan diet, eliminating animal products from the diet.

Four months later, she was tested again and surprised the doctors that her reproductive system had recovered. Thanks to a dietary change in December 2019, Isaacs got pregnant safely and gave birth to her son Jack last August. After giving birth, the British woman still removed her ovaries to reduce the risk of cancer.

Earlier in the British city of Rufin, Wales, a patient with terminal stage cancer was completely cured thanks to an advanced method of combating the disease. She underwent CAR-T cell therapy, which has only recently been approved by the UK National Health Service.