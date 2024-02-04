How do you talk to the affected person after a cancer diagnosis? Psycho-oncologist Pau Edo-Ferrando talks about anger, empty phrases – and the question of when relatives should seek help themselves.

Having cancer determines a lot, but certainly not everything, says psychologist and psycho-oncologist Pau Edo-Ferrando. Image: Shutterstock

“You have cancer”: The diagnosis is a shock for those affected. What role do close people play in this exceptional situation?

During a critical examination and the subsequent discussion with doctors, it is better if you are not alone. By this I mean, for example, an examination that can reveal that a tumor is malignant. “The rug was pulled out from under me” is a sentence that I often hear from those affected about the first feeling after a diagnosis – and then after this symbolic hammer blow comes a lot of information. In this situation, it is good if at least one second person can listen to what happens next. Having a trusted person at your side can also help you express yourself better.