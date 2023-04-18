New data from a trial of an experimental mRNA vaccine show that it reduced the risk of severe skin cancer melanoma recurrence when combined with immunotherapy, according to drugmakers Moderna and Merck.

In a study of 157 people who had surgery to treat melanoma, 78.6% of people who received the personalized vaccine and Keytruda immunotherapy were cancer-free within 18 months, while 62.2% of people who received immunotherapy alone did not. had recurrence. Cancer recurrence or death occurred in 22.4% – 24 of 107 – who received the combination treatment and 40% – 20 of 50 – who received immunotherapy alone.

No serious side effects from the experimental vaccine have been reported. The most common side effects were fatigue, pain at the injection site and chills.

doctor Kyle Holen, Moderna’s senior vice president and head of development, therapeutics and oncology, said in a statement that the results “provide further encouragement for the potential of mRNA” for people with melanoma, and “may be a new means of potentially prolonging the lives of patients.”

Moderna’s experimental cancer vaccine, mRNA-4157/V940, is designed to prime the immune system to generate a response to specific tumors. Merck’s Keytruda, which is already used to treat melanoma, stimulates the immune system to attack tumors.

Data from the Phase 2b study has not been peer-reviewed or published; Preliminary trial results were released in December. The companies presented the latest data at the annual meeting of the American Association for Cancer Research.

The companies said they plan to launch a Phase 3 study in 2023 and expand to more types of tumors, including lung cancer.

According to the American Cancer Society, melanoma accounts for about 1% of all skin cancers but causes the majority of skin cancer deaths. The group estimates that by 2023, about 100,000 new melanomas will be diagnosed in the US and nearly 8,000 people will die from melanoma.