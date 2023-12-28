Cancer treatments | A new trick against cancer: a special light breaks the membranes of cancer cells “like a street drill”

Cancer researchers have found a new way to destroy cancer cells.

The cell membranes of cancer cells are effectively broken when they are shaken with near-infrared light. It is invisible light that emits near the wavelength range of visible light.

The object of shaking in the experiments were artificial molecules that are used as dyes in biological and medical imaging.

They are used in small doses to detect cancer. They attach well to the outside of the cells.

The irritation caused the molecules to vibrate at a high rate. It broke the membranes of nearby cancer cells, and the cells that were dangerous to the body disintegrated.

“We invite light as a street drill for molecules,” says the chemist James Tour from Rice University.

In the past, cancer cells have been destroyed with artificial molecules called into Feringa engines, say researchers at Rice and Texas A&M University and the University of Texas.

This engine is artificial moleculewhich can spin continuously if it receives energy.

“The new 'street drills' are more than a million times faster than Feringa-type motors. They can be activated with near-infrared light instead of visible light,” says the Tour online service

The near-infrared slot has the advantage of allowing researchers to reach deeper into the body.

Thus, bone and organ cancer could perhaps be treated with vibration without surgery.

The “street drill” was tested on cultured cells in the laboratory. The new molecular hammer hit and destroyed 99 percent of the cancer cells studied.

The hammer was also tested on mice with skin cancer. In half of the mice, the cancer cells were completely destroyed.

Cancer cells the destruction proceeds with the help of light so that the light makes the electrons excited and move inside the molecules. They form the so-called plasmons.

Plasmons are collectively oscillating entities that control movement throughout the molecule.

Plasmons were chemically combined with the membranes of cancer cells. The vibration, in turn, caused them to separate from each other.

As they move, plasmons tear the membranes of cancer cells. A straightforward, biomechanical technique is now being used, says the chemist Cicero's Ayala-Orozco from Rice University. It may be difficult for cancer cells to come up with weapons against them.

“This is a new way to treat cancer. We use mechanical forces on a molecular scale.”

The study was published by scientific journal Nature Chemistry.