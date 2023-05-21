Of Chiara Daina

The chronicity of tumors requires rethinking the organization of oncological services by involving the territory more, of which there are already models in our country

Oncology is changing very fast. Huge advances in diagnosis and treatment today allow more and more people to recover from cancer or to make the disease chronic for long periods, even for life. «The pharmaceutical weapons at our disposal continue to grow, against any type of tumor – takes stock Carlo Aschele, director of the oncological department of ASL 5 in La Spezia, among the presidents of the XXVII national congress of Cipomo (the Italian College of leading hospital medical oncologists), which was just yesterday —. For some years now, every week we have had five new therapeutic indications for new or already used medicines for other forms of cancer. The new treatments are less toxic to the body and target cancer cells more selectively. Furthermore, they also allow us to treat older patients and patients with comorbidities, i.e. with multiple disorders together, such as diabetes, hypertension, cardiological and neurological diseases. Cancer, if it was once associated with the concept of incurability and the absence of hope, is now less scary». Precision and personalized oncology is one of the most important evolutions. «Rapid access to molecular profiling tests, used to identify the genetic mutations responsible for the tumor and to direct specific therapy, is essential that it is guaranteed throughout Italy. Unfortunately not all Regions have yet equipped themselves with multidisciplinary teams, called molecular tumor boards, dedicated to managing this strategy» underlines Aschele. Meanwhile, new horizons of care could open up for the future. «A new diagnostic technique is being studied to select patients who are truly at risk of recurrence after surgical removal of the tumor in a more targeted way and to receive preventive chemotherapy. The method exploits the liquid biopsy, an investigation that through a blood sample allows to detect the presence of circulating tumor DNA, and would allow to avoid the possible side effects of the treatment to patients actually healed after surgery» continues Aschele.

The chronicity of tumors requires rethinking the organization of oncological services involving the territory. The greater number of people who today live with the disease for many years leads to an increase in the requests for follow-up and maintenance therapies. «The hospital oncology department can no longer be the only point of reference for the oncology network. Assistance must also be brought outside, in the outpatient and intermediate hospitalization structures of the territory up to the home, to allow above all a better quality of life for the patient and the caregiver. Secondly, not to overburden hospitals. And finally, to ensure the same treatment opportunities for patients who live in the suburbs and isolated areas, far from specialist centres» declares Luigi Cavanna, outgoing president of Cipomo. The challenge of «territorial oncology» was one of the themes at the center of the last national congress of the Italian College of leading oncologists. «For a modern and advanced oncology it is also essential to invest in the territory. We need to give time and life back to our patients. We cannot think that they spend hours traveling, looking for parking, waiting in the wards and day hospital» remarked Cavanna.

The construction of de-hospitalization pathways for chronic patients is part of the territorial health reform, established by Ministerial Decree 77 of 2022 and requested by the Pnrr, which defined the new places of proximity care: community homes and community (low care intensity). And it has provided for territorial operations centers with the function of coordinating and guaranteeing the continuity of care across the various care settings, from the hospital to the residential, intermediate and home structures. The type of oncological services that can be distributed throughout the territory and the methods of involving the hospital oncologist have not yet been defined. However some experimental models of widespread oncology already exist. One of these is that of the Ausl of Piacenza, started in 2002 and implemented in 2016. It is an integrated service between the oncology and haematology department of the Ausl, the three peripheral hospitals of Bobbio, Castel San Giovanni and Fiorenzuola, and the health center in Bettola (in Val Nure, without hospital facilities). «The oncological activity in the area is provided by an itinerant specialist medical-nursing team, who go from the oncohematology department once a week to the health house – explains Cavanna, who headed the department until January -. Outside the hospital, patients who are candidates for anticancer or supportive treatment can be evaluated, oral or intravenous therapy can be administered, blood samples and instrumental tests can be performed, such as electrocardiogram and ultrasound of the abdomen and chest or soft tissue, invasive procedures such as fine needle aspiration, medications and follow-up visits". As well as motor rehabilitation, nutritional and psychological support and palliative care. "The territory – concludes Cavanna – must be an entry point of the diagnostic-therapeutic path and work in close collaboration with hospital oncology, with a view to continuity of care so as not to create patients of serious A and B".

Cipomo, meanwhile, has conducted a survey on what cancer patients think about the transfer of some care activities at home and in local structures. The sample involved 1,443 patients from all Italian regions, with an average age of 64 years. The possibility of being followed up outside the hospital is appreciated by 30.7% of the interviewees. It makes you feel less sick and freer. While about another third are afraid of not being well cared for. A smaller share fears no longer being visited by the hospital team (13%) or being abandoned (5%). As regards follow-up visits after therapies, almost 60% of patients would like to be followed up in hospital by an oncologist, 35% by both a hospital oncologist and a family doctor. Instead, just 9% from a possible local oncologist and 5% only from the family doctor. 19% would have no problem doing oral chemotherapy outside the hospital, another 19% some parenteral therapies, 26% follow up, 32% basic tests. 21.8% prefer to receive these services at home, 36% in a nearby health facility, 37.5% even with the same safety and efficacy of the treatments would like to have them in hospital. When asked what are the critical issues related to having to go to the hospital for treatment, 41% answered "the waiting times", 20% "the lack of parking", 17% "the rotation of doctors", the 12.7% «travel time». But for almost four out of ten respondents, distance is not important. «From the responses it emerges that the benefits of decentralized care can exist on condition that a close relationship is maintained with the hospital oncologist. And I am convinced of this too. Management cannot be adequately guaranteed if there are two different oncologists, one for the territory and one for the hospital. Oncological disease is different from other chronic diseases, and the relationship between oncologist and patient is stronger. For this reason, patients put continuity of care first» comments Aschele.

The relationship between doctor and patient is another of the topics addressed at the meeting of the College of Hospital Oncological Heads. Patients often complain of poor listening, lack of clarity of communication and lack of empathy on the part of the oncologist. «The time spent on communication is time for care. Miscommunication risks compromising adherence to treatment up to the abandonment of treatment – points out Luisa Fioretto, director of the oncological department of the Ausl Toscana Centro and president of Cipomo -. To improve the relationship between doctor and patient Cipomo is setting up a school for the humanization of oncological treatments which we hope to inaugurate by the end of the year».