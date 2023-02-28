Home page politics

From: Andrew Beez

The Mainz-based company Biontech had great success with its corona vaccine. Now she is driving the development of a vaccine against cancer – but mainly in England. © picture alliance/dpa/University Hospital Tübingen/dpa | Beate Armbruster

Biontech is developing a new therapy against cancer. Vaccine technology could potentially help save many lives. But the company of the scientists Prof. Özlem Türeci and Ugur Sahin is frustrated and migrates to England to start a large study there. Our editor Andreas Beez thinks this is a blow for Germany as a location for science. A comment.

Germany has produced some of the brightest minds in medicine. Robert Koch, for example, whose name adorns one of the most traditional health authorities in the world. The successful drug researcher once revolutionized medicine. He would turn in his grave if he knew how Berlin politics treats his heirs today – because recently the following philosophy has prevailed in the land of poets and thinkers: The prophet is no longer valid in his own country.

Biontech founders Özlem Türeci and Ugur Sahin have been keeping the scientific world in suspense for years with spectacular advances in cancer research. Her criticism of the inertia of the German approval authorities, the bureaucratic requirements for research projects and the excessively high hurdles for studies faded away – although many fellow scientists had long since chorused the same lament.

When Sahin and Türeci took Corona’s shock away with their vaccine, they were awarded the Federal Cross of Merit – only to be allowed to emigrate to England shortly afterwards. Even Minister Bettina Stark-Watzinger recognized that this research policy strategy does not exactly appear to German scientists to be worthy of a Nobel Prize. Her razor-sharp analysis: “The Biontech departure should give us food for thought.” It would be nice if she drew the right conclusions from her thoughts.