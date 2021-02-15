Cancer The number of cancer samples decreased in the spring – cancers are feared to be hidden due to the corona

Reductions in non-emergency care and slower patient access to treatment are reflected in a decrease in the number of cancer samples.

Cancer samples significantly less was taken last spring than in previous years. This is evident From the cancer registry data, based on reports from the Pathology Laboratory from March to June 2020.

On average, the number of samples decreased by 12 percent compared to the expected number of cancer samples in 2020. The expected number is based on the development of previous years, according to which the number of samples has increased every year due to, among other things, the aging of the population.

The smallest numbers of cancer samples were last May, when samples were taken 26 percent less than expected based on the number of samples in previous years. This meant 1,470 fewer samples than expected in May.

“Under normal circumstances, we would have expected more samples than in previous years,” says Professor of Statistics at the Finnish Cancer Registry, Professor Janne Pitkäniemi.

According to him, samples have decreased during the pandemic as emergency medical care has been reduced. People themselves may have delayed seeking treatment for fear of a coronavirus infection, and cancer screening programs have been on hiatus in some parts of the country.

However, the sample volumes have included samples of both new and recurrent cancers, so it is unclear where at the point of cancer treatment sampling may have delayed treatment.

If the patient seeks medical attention for symptoms suggestive of cancer, further investigations should be performed urgently.

“The saddest scenario in the near future is that we will see more widespread cancers. This is what happens if cancer diagnoses are delayed, ”says Pitkäniemi.

Delay means that cancers can be more difficult to treat, which in turn increases patient suffering. It may also increase cancer mortality in the near future.

Cancer doctors and surgeons have already been concerned that cancers will spread further.

Cancer Registry next autumn, it will publish preliminary statistics with information on the incidence of new cancers in Finland during a pandemic.

In the Netherlands, for example, the number of cancer diagnoses during the Korona period has already been studied and it has been found that the number of diagnoses has clearly decreased. Similar observations have been made in several other countries.

Statistics on cancer mortality will be available in spring 2022. Cancer mortality has been declining in Finland for a long time.

“In the spring of 2022, however, it may still be too early to assess the change in cancer mortality,” Pitkäniemi estimates.