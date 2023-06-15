Cell Metabolism: The Keto Diet Eases Cancer Symptoms

Scientists from Cold Spring Harbor (CSHL) have found that the keto diet improves cancer symptoms. Work results published in the journal Cell Metabolism.

Previous research has shown that the keto diet can benefit cancer patients by depriving tumors of the glucose they need to grow. However, in experiments on mice with pancreatic and colorectal cancer, the keto diet accelerated the development of cachexia, a dangerous disease that causes weight loss and immune suppression.

Now the researchers are determined to find out for sure if there are any benefits of the keto diet in fighting cancer. Healthy mice are also known to lose weight on keto, but their metabolisms gradually adapt and plateau. Test subjects with tumors fail to adapt because they cannot produce enough of the hormone corticosterone, which helps regulate the effects of the keto diet.

The results showed that combining a keto diet with drugs called corticosteroids prevented cachexia in mice with cancer. Tumors in such subjects decreased, and they themselves lived longer.

In February 2023, Northumbria University researchers concluded that replacing red and processed meats with fake mushrooms reduced the risk of bowel cancer and also increased beneficial gut bacteria.