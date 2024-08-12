Cancer-stricken Kate Middleton and her husband congratulate British Olympians

Kate Middleton, along with her husband, Prince William, congratulated the British Olympic team for their outstanding performance. In a video in which she appeared, noticed Daily Mail edition.

The Princess of Wales has rarely appeared in public since revealing she had cancer in March. She has only attended two events since then, the first at the monarch’s birthday parade in June and the second at the men’s tennis final at Wimbledon in mid-July. So her unexpected appearance at the joint congratulations to the Olympic athletes came as a surprise to the British public, and was met with a huge response.

Kate Middleton’s fans have particularly noted her blooming appearance. Dozens of commentators have written to her that she is very beautiful and looks great despite undergoing grueling chemotherapy.

The video also featured famous athletes, TV presenters and musicians: among them were rapper Snoop Dogg, former England football captain David Beckham and others.

Kate Middleton has not appeared in public for several months since December 2023. At first, her absence was explained by abdominal surgery she underwent in January 2024. But by March, the princess’s prolonged silence had given rise to various conspiracy theories. Some claimed that she had a serious illness, others – that she had found out about her husband’s mistress and demanded a divorce. To refute the rumors, Kate Middleton was forced to admit that she had cancer. After that, she thanked fans for their support and asked them to respect her privacy and not bother her.