Many people fear a cancer diagnosis. Early warning signs in particular should be known. There are very specific ones for men.

Kassel – “Cancer that is discovered in good time can be cured in most cases,” the German Cancer Society (DKG) informs on its website. Conversely, it is clear: the earlier it is detected, the greater the chances of recovery. It is all the more important Knowing the early warning signs of cancer – and not to be ignored. In addition to general signs, there are also specific ones that men in particular should keep in mind.

Cancer in Germany in men The Center for Cancer Registry Data (ZfKD) provides regular information on the subject of cancer in Germany. It is based at the Robert Koch Institute in Germany and brings together data from the state cancer register at the federal level. As from the report Cancer in Germany for 2017/2018 shows that in 2018 “according to estimates by the ZfKD, around 498,000 cancers were diagnosed for the first time in Germany”. Around 265,200 of these occurred in men. The most common cancer in men is prostate cancer. This is followed by lung cancer in second place and colon cancer in third place. See also Locaweb approves buyback of up to 5 million shares within 18 months - ISTOÉ DINHEIRO

Signs of Cancer: These symptoms could indicate it

Knowing the early signs of cancer can save lives. In the early stages, it often causes little or no symptoms. Depending on the type of cancer, the signs also differ in some cases. According to the DKG, the general and typical early warning signs include:

Bloody sputum when coughing or shortness of breath: These symptoms could be signs of lung cancer be.

be. Skin changes, moles and warts: these could be warning signs skin cancer be.

be. Persistent loss of appetite: Possible early warning sign colon or stomach cancer .

. Hearing and vision disorders, seizures and neurological disorders, for example, as signs of a brain tumor.

Unexplained weight loss can also be an early warning sign of cancer. In a Study by the German Cancer Research Center it was shown that the risk factor obesity in connection with colorectal cancer “probably has been significantly underestimated so far”.

In a press release, the researchers wrote: “The reason: Many people unintentionally lose weight in the years before a colorectal cancer diagnosis. If studies only take into account body weight at the time of diagnosis, this obscures the real link between obesity and colorectal cancer risk.” The study also showed that weight loss can be an early warning sign for colorectal cancer. The researchers specified in the communication:

Cancer: Men in particular should be aware of these signs – and not ignore them

In addition to general signs of cancer, according to the DGK there are also signs that apply specifically to men. Which includes:

Weak or interrupted flow of urine Inability to urinate or difficulty starting to urinate Hardening or enlargement of a testicle blood in the semen

Cancer: According to the WHO, many deaths can be prevented

But not only early warning signs are a way to counteract cancer. Risk factors for cancer also play a considerable role. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), by avoiding risk factors and implementing existing prevention strategies, between 30 and 50 percent of Prevented cancer deaths become. Risk factors include smoking, being overweight, unhealthy diet and lack of exercise.

In Germany there is a statutory cancer early detection program as a precautionary measure, as the DKFZ informs. The program includes examinations for the early detection of various types of cancer. These include prostate cancer, breast cancer, colon cancer, cervical cancer and skin cancer. For example, for men:

From the age of 45 you can take advantage of the statutory cancer screening once a year. This includes palpation of the prostate, rectum, external genitalia and groin.

From the age of 50, you are entitled to a colonoscopy every ten years.

If typical signs of cancer occur, a doctor should be consulted. © Jochen Tack/Imago

However, as in many other areas, research is progressing with regard to cancer. A Dresden project received millions in funding in 2022. With the so-called immunochip, a tailor-made therapy for cancer patients should be made possible. (mbr)

A notice: The information given in this article does not replace a visit to a doctor. Only experts can make the right diagnosis and initiate appropriate therapy. The intake of medication or dietary supplements should be discussed with a doctor beforehand.