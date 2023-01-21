Cancer is expected to become the main cause of death in Brazil in less than a decade. The aging of the population and the increase in diagnoses are the main reasons for the change, says the former president of the Brazilian Society of Pathology, now a member of the advisory board, Katia Leite. Professor at USP, she is the only Brazilian to be part of the editorial committee of the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) of the World Health Organization (WHO).

She is one of those responsible for updating the books that are a world reference for all cancerous tumors. The volumes, known as blue books, are important because they standardize (and update) tumor types and treatments.

In Brazil, cancer is the second leading cause of death since 2003, second only to cardiovascular diseases.

In an interview with EstadãoKatia spoke about the rise in cancer diagnoses around the world, the advancement of treatments and highlighted the importance of raising awareness about hereditary tumors.

Why are the “blue books” so important?

The “blue books” make it possible to harmonize the diagnosis of tumors around the world and also the indicated treatment. In addition, they are also essential for conducting clinical trials. They have existed since 1956 and are now in their 5th edition. Due to the need to update more and more quickly, we always have new discoveries related to neoplasms, the molecular pathways of cancer, the pathophysiology of tumors and new drugs. We have, in addition to the printed editions, the online edition.

And how is a discovery incorporated?

The books have an editorial board, and each one of them (related to each tract) has hired experts. From the scientific publications of new studies, the editors call the authors to participate. Currently, we know several ways of alteration. And, for each of them, there are specific drugs with molecular targets. A tumor that has a morphological appearance X will be grouped with certain pathways of carcinogenesis. The Y mutation will be grouped one way. The W mutation, in another way. Histological, molecular, protein expression, specific mutations, all of this has repercussions on the choice of treatment and prognosis.

Why are cancer diagnoses increasing?

There are several aspects. We have an increase in the number of diagnoses due to greater access to early diagnostic tests. There is greater dissemination of tests such as colonoscopy, mammography. The chance of a diagnosis is greater. This does not mean that the number of cases has increased, but detection. In addition, today, the average survival of the population is already almost 80 years. Until recently, it was 65 years old. With longer survival and older people, more cases of cancer we will have. For example, 80% of 80-year-old men have prostate cancer. People stopped dying from pneumonia, from infectious diseases. More and more women stop dying from cardiovascular problems. We have many advances in this area, medicines, treatments. By 2030, cancer will be the leading cause of death.

And the lifestyle?

Yes, another thing is the lifestyle. You have to stop smoking anything, not just the common cigarette. E-cigarettes suck, hookahs suck, weed, everything sucks. It is necessary to have a healthier life, a better diet, not smoking, using sunscreen.

Cancer treatments have evolved, haven’t they? They are getting more and more specific.

Yes, the evolution of treatments is incredible. In general, oncology treated cancer crudely. Chemotherapy and radiotherapy were much more nonspecific, they interrupt the cell multiplication process. But what are the causes of the disease? Why do cells multiply abnormally? The great evolution is the drugs that have molecular targets, they inhibit carcinogenesis pathways, which are responsible for the wrong signaling that that cell must multiply. Another treatment that is changing the history of cancer is immunotherapy. Because the tumor, in order to proliferate, deceives the immune system, which stops attacking it. Immunotherapy causes the immune system to recognize and fight the tumor. It unlocks this inhibited defense. The speed of development of highly efficient drugs is incredible.

You and your group are also updating the volume on hereditary syndromes. How does knowledge advance?

Hereditary syndromes are related to 10% of cancer cases. In some more closed communities, such as Ashkenazi Jews in Eastern Europe, this percentage is higher, because there is a very high degree of consanguinity. So, a mutation that could be diluted in a more diverse population ends up being selected. These syndromes indicate an increased predisposition to the development of cancer.

And how can we identify these syndromes?

These tumors often appear much earlier than the usual age range. Prostate cancer, for example, usually occurs after the age of 65. If a 50-year-old man has this diagnosis, he may already suspect a syndrome. Mom is the same. Women in their 30s with breast cancer also certainly have a hereditary syndrome. We have to know the history of our family’s illnesses, it is important to disseminate this knowledge, which is fundamental for the individual and also for the health system. We have to ask the family: what did my grandfather die of? And my grandmother? And all physicians must be able to recognize the syndromes, it is not just an oncologist’s duty. The general practitioner, the gynecologist, the geriatrician, everyone is responsible.

Is prevention possible in these cases?

Prevention is difficult. One case would be actress Angelina Jolie, who had all her breast tissue and ovary removed because she knew she had a high predisposition. But knowing the family’s history, the individual can start to do diagnostic tests earlier, be more attentive to make an early diagnosis. For example, if you know that there are cases of aggressive melanoma in the family, you will be much more attentive to sun exposure, protect yourself more, not let a mole turn into an ulcer to seek treatment, these things.

