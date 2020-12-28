It was last February. Françoise Bossan, this 60-year-old energy specialist, had to consult her gynecologist because a nasty lump in her breast did not give her any sense of good. “She explained to me that at 59 years old menopause could play dirty tricks. But that, as a precaution, it was better to do a mammogram. “ She doesn’t care more than that. The appointment is quickly made, for March. It was without counting on the Covid, which, in the meantime, will be a big game-changer. “At the end of March, we were in confinement, she recounts. So I called the lab to tell them that they had a lot to do and that I could wait, a simple mammo that could bottle up much more serious cases. ” The calculation did not turn out to be good.

Deprogramming with serious consequences

In June, the breast lump had grown enormously and a second was appearing under the arm. “Since February, things had progressed so much that it was no longer the time to hang around”, explains Françoise. In the meantime, she had left Paris to join Valence. At the breast clinic, she is prescribed an operation in September. He had to take care of his already well advanced infiltrating tumor, in grade 3, close to metastases. A second operation would then be necessary for an ablation of the breast. Second confinement. Françoise catches the Covid the day before the first chemo … “What caused great states of fatigue, she remembers. My blood tests were not good because of the Covid. “ Consequence: his second chemo will be delayed by a week. Then the third. In the end, Françoise will be able to follow her treatment five months later, when her cancer was very aggressive.

Between 1,000 and 6,000 additional deaths can be attributed to the health crisis.

“After the first wave, a significant deficit in cancer diagnoses was observed”, notes Axel Kahn, president of the League against cancer. A recent study by Unicancer (the national federation of cancer centers) shows that, during the first confinement, between 1,000 and 6,000 additional deaths are to be attributed to the health crisis we are suffering. At a press conference in early December, the geneticist assured him: “A large country like ours must treat Covid-19 but, past the astonishment of the first wave, must absolutely avoid losing chances on other serious pathologies. “

Loss of prognosis chance

Cancer patients are particularly “at risk” because they are often weakened by their pathology and their treatment. According to Professor Jean-Yves Blay, President of Unicancer, they must “Be a priority of public health policies, when allocating the allocated resources and particularly in the context of the vaccine campaign which is starting”. Because the numbers speak for themselves. Since last February, the pandemic has already caused the death of nearly 63,000 people. Deaths indirectly linked to Covid risk inflating the figures. Axel Kahn sounds the alarm bell: “There is absolute certainty that there will be several thousand more deaths from cancer than there should have been if it had not been for the Covid. “

As proof, the many deprogramming of operations. If this second wave promises to be less dramatic than the first in this area – where two million postponements of interventions were recorded -, it nevertheless turns out that “30% of those questioned tell us that there are delays”, notes Axel Kahn. A study by the French Hospital Federation notes that two million operations and screening and follow-up examinations would not have been carried out between mid-March and the end of June due to congestion in hospitals. “During the summer, screening campaigns, particularly against breast cancer and prostate cancer, resumed, notes Axel Kahn, but the delays have not been made up, in particular for examinations which need to be carried out in the operating room. This is the case with colonoscopies, which are crucial for detecting very frequent colorectal cancers, endoscopies, which detect digestive and bronchial cancers, and colposcopies, used to diagnose cancers of the cervix. “

One month late in treating cancer can lead to an additional 6% to 13% risk of death.

A mortality rate, excluding Covid-19, on the rise

This explains that. During the second half of October, INSEE recorded excess mortality from all causes of 341 deaths per day, or 21% more than over the same period last year. As a rule, 1000 new cases of cancer are detected every day. During the entire duration of the first confinement, of the 60,000 new cases of cancer that should have been diagnosed, only 30,000 were. However, with one month of Covid, a woman with breast cancer loses up to a 9% chance of prognosis for her disease. In Paris, 50% of surgical acts were deprogrammed during the first wave, the percentage reached 70% in Marseille. One month late in treating cancer can lead to a 6% to 13% higher risk of death, according to a study published in the British Medical Journal.

Despite everything, Françoise Bossan intends to stay the course. And even see a positive side to this endless health crisis. “It is true that this second confinement doubly pains me, with chemo’s deprogrammed because of the Covid that I caught. Many friends come to help me. And the good news is that everyone is wearing a mask and washing their hands. Something they would never have done in ordinary times. Chemotherapy decreases the immune system. And the slightest cold, the slightest diarrhea can have a big impact. Paradoxically, I can say that the Covid is protecting me. “