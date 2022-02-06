from Vera Martinella

In the coming months, many people may later discover that they have cancer due to postponed checkups for the pandemic and will have to undergo more invasive treatments.

Over four million invitations and two and a half million fewer screening tests in 2020 than in 2019, which translates into five months of delay for cervical cancer screening, in four and a half months for cancer breast and five and a half months for the colorectal. The data relating to skipped examinations and delays accumulated due to the Covid-19 pandemic is provided by the official report of the National Screening Observatory (ONS) which frames the damage caused in terms of cancer prevention. Numbers that risk being a tsunami for those who discover (late) the presence of a tumor. The danger on the horizon, in fact, is that of having an increase in the number of patients whose cancer will be diagnosed belatedly in the coming months or years with the consequence that more invasive and heavy therapeutic interventions will be required and with fewer chances of cure and recovery. This in turn leads to higher socio-health costs and human suffering, with a rise in cancer deaths as an indirect cause of the virus.

Slow recovery after the 2020 lockdown “In March and April 2020, when the Covid emergency exploded and hospital activity was” rationalized “, screening was suspended and even in the following months the recovery was slow – explains Paola Mantellini, director of the ‘ONS -. The survey conducted by the ONS quantified the delay accumulated in 2020 compared to 2019 in terms of invitations, tests and standard months (see infographic). The reduction in examinations was 45.5% for colorectal screening, 43.4% for cervical screening, and 37.6% for mammograms. Missed diagnoses were also estimated: over 3,300 for breast cancer, about 1,300 for colorectal (and 7,474 fewer advanced adenomas) and 2,782 precancerous lesions of the uterine cervix “. And the situation has not yet returned to normal: on the one hand, centers and Regions go at alternating speeds to plan new controls and recover delays (in a non-homogeneous way throughout the national territory), on the other, a certain distrust of going to hospital if it is not strictly necessary. “For all three programs, already in autumn 2020 some Regions managed to deliver more tests than in 2019, highlighting a remarkable strategic-organizational capacity – adds Mantellini, oncologist at the Institute for Study, Prevention and Oncology Network of Florence (ISPRO) -. The fear of contagion, however, had a decisive weight on participation in prevention programs. Mammography, Pap smear or Hpv-Dna test and examination for the detection of occult blood in the stool save thousands of lives every year because they allow to discover the presence of precancerous lesions or an early stage tumor, when it is easier to treat and chances of recovery are greater: everyone’s commitment is needed to not compromise many of the successes achieved in recent decades against cancer ». See also Covid Germany today, incidence is still growing and exceeds 900

Don’t overlook the alarm bells What to do? While on the one hand, at the institutional level, a rapid reorganization and resumption of screening is urged, so as not to accumulate further slowdowns, on the other hand each of us can do a simple thing, but which saves life: pay even more attention to possible alarm bells and don’t waste precious time if you notice something strange. In 2020, in Italy, 377 thousand new cases of cancer were estimated and 3.6 million citizens live after diagnosis: “Thanks to the successes achieved over the years with prevention, screening campaigns to identify early stage neoplasms and ‘arrival of many more effective innovative therapies today over six out of 10 cancer patients recover and survival in our country is higher than in the rest of Europe – underlines Saverio Cinieri, president of the Italian Association of Medical Oncology (Aiom) -: with us 63% of patients are alive 5 years after diagnosis and the European average stops at 57%. Time is a precious ally to be more likely to heal and it is crucial not to ignore the symptoms and consult your doctor who may request the most appropriate tests “. The most common sign of the presence of breast cancer is the presence of a lump which does not cause pain and has irregular contours. Other common signs are swelling, changes in the shape of the breast, changes in the nipple (outward or inward) and fluid or blood discharge from the nipple, swollen lymph nodes in the armpit, around the collarbone or in the neck. Almost 90% of colorectal carcinomas then develop from adenomas that take years (between 7 and 15, on average) to transform into malignant forms: the presence of blood in the stool can be an important warning. Finally, abnormal uterine bleeding regardless of the menstrual cycle, especially after menopause, is the most frequent alarm bell also for cervical cancer. See also The incidence of covid continues to skyrocket: 3% of the population has tested positive in the last two weeks

Free exams in Italy “The health emergency triggered by the coronavirus continues to have negative effects on the various national health systems, including the Italian one – says Giordano Beretta, president of the Aiom Foundation – and the impact will remain in the long term, diverting human and economic resources from other medical fields -scientific. For this reason, it is even more important to launch new information campaigns aimed at citizens of all age groups: the best investment for the future is to favor prevention as much as possible. “Net of the slowdowns caused by Covid, in short, each of us is called to do his part: “It is crucial that Italians seize the opportunity offered by our NHS and adhere to the free invitation that comes from the Local Health Authorities: screening adhesion rates are still too low, they were even before the pandemic »Adds Beretta, Head of Humanitas Gavazzeni Medical Oncology in Bergamo. Cancer screenings have been developed and validated on millions of people around the world. In Italy, the programs provide that women between 50 and 70 years of age receive an invitation letter from the ASL to perform mammography for free every two years. Furthermore, compatriots between 50 and 70 have the right, again every two years, to take the test for the detection of occult blood in the faeces (Sof). Finally, every three years for women between 25 and 64 there is the Pap test, which is progressively integrated or replaced by the examination that looks for the Papillomavirus (Hpv), to be repeated every five years, depending on the age group. of age. See also Idi evolution launches 'Alfred', a software for managing dental practices

40% of all cancer cases are preventable “Some Regions have already expanded the age range invited to mammography and Sof tests from 45 to 75 and others are organizing themselves – commented Marco Zappa, at the head of the ONS until last year -. But for years we have not been able to improve the participation of Italians: little more than one in six Italians welcome the invitation to do mammography for free and for Pap test and HPV test we are still at 38.5%, while it does not exceed the 40% the share of compatriots who go to the pharmacy to collect and return the test tube with which a sample of feces is taken for analysis. They are all simple tests to perform, not painful, quick, the outcome of which can make the difference in eliminating a tumor or a pre-cancerous lesion at the beginning. Why refuse? ». In fact, it has now been widely demonstrated that about 40% of all cancer cases are avoidable by following simple rules ranging from adhering to screening to correct lifestyles, such as not smoking, choosing a balanced diet and avoiding both pounds. excess is a sedentary lifestyle. “Also due to the coronavirus, some wrong behaviors are even more widespread – concludes Cinieri, director of the medical oncology and Breast Unit of the Perrino Hospital in Brindisi -: over 10 million Italians, equal to 18% of those over 14, smoke regularly; 16% consume excessive doses of alcohol every day and as many as 35% of adults do not practice any physical activity or sport. While 46% are overweight and 10% even obese. All attitudes that, numbers in hand, raise the chances of getting cancer because they favor, over time, the formation of different types of neoplasms. And, in patients who already have a tumor, the risk of relapse increases ».