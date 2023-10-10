Of Health editorial team

The Sm@rtScreening project wins the fifth edition of the eHealth4all Award for the best “made in Italy” contribution to prevention with digital tools

It makes cancer screenings more accessible to citizens, even when the letter for membership has not been delivered. It is the substantial motivation that led the Sm@rtScreening project financed by the Puglia Region to conquer the eHealth4all Award

for the best “made in Italy” contribution to prevention with digital tools. Proclamation and award ceremony took place in Milan in an event organized by ClubTi Milan, CDTI Rome, Assintel and Aica.

The characteristics of the winning project Sm@rtScreening allows citizens to easily book appointments for the prevention of cervical, colorectal and breast cancers. Thanks to an information platform that supports multiple communication channels (regional portal, social media, messaging) and multiple log-in solutions (from SPID to QR Code), c



theapproximately 85 thousand subjects in the observation period (one year) of the project have benefited from screening because they followed the information content on the regional web portal and made contact even if they had not received the paper letter at home. In this way 665 thousand citizens of "critical" age were reached who would not otherwise have been able to join.

Contacts for subsequent confirmation of appointments avoided approximately 104,700 last-minute cancellations. Considered an average of 50 euros per visit the overall saving was 5.23 million euros, which the Regional Health Service would otherwise have spent due to the booked but empty clinic and the “shutting down” of operators and machines. Given certain savings, the public administration sees its credibility grow among residents to whom it offers multi-channel responses and simplifies contacts. Next steps: hepatitis C screening on call, vaccination recalls for children and adults, real-time communication of infectious diseases.

The general practitioners' project The Scientific Committee made up of experts in economics, medicine, IT, engineering, law and media, awarded in particular the originality of the IT solution used, the added value for patients involved in the prevention of tumors, and the use of new generation. The MMG2 and Genome Access projects follow almost equally. The first, as the name suggests, concerns general practitioners: an "elderly" category and in demographic decline: 38 thousand scrubs today are supported by 60 million Italians who have time management problems. Created in the Marche region but now used nationally by 1,400 doctors, the platform was created for booking studio visitsbut the creators also set themselves the goal of reducing the channels through which patients communicate with their doctors from 4 or 5 to one.

The family doctor would waste on average 90 minutes a day just to make up for 40-50 calls via email, messaging, social media. For many who, after Covid, visited only by appointment and several days apart, the recovery of time to dedicate to visits offered the chance to reopen the waiting rooms to patients who show up. The application it also allows you to quickly find the replacement doctor within the province. In addition to sending “mass communications”: with one click the doctor can send messages to all patients regarding changes to clinic hours, substitutions, availability for vaccines, etc.

And the one about genetic testing Genome Access created by the Kaleidos cooperative, is a digital consultancy project aimed at facilitate access to genetic tests with a specific application for the interaction between doctor and patient. The latter can benefit from televisits, teleconsultations, decision-making support for diagnosis, collection of medical history data and intelligent interaction systems for medical genetic information. In the experimental phase, mutation identification services were offered patients with disabling neuromuscular diseases since childhood, and recruitment for data collection of 100 patients with epidermolysis bullosa is underway. Also noteworthy is the participation in an application project for the study of orphan diseases and the development of an algorithm for a predictive model on the development of cardiovascular diseases.