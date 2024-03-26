The agreement between Idi Irccs of Rome and the IncontraDonna Foundation has been renewed for 2024-25. The managing director of the Luigi Maria Monti – Idi Irccs Foundation, Alessandro Zurzolo, and the president of the IncontraDonna Foundation, Adriana Bonifacino, signed the renewal this morning which establishes the collaboration between the two institutions for women's health and prevention. Present were the health director of the IDI, Annarita Panebianco; the director of personnel and industrial relations of Idi, Antonello Sacco, and the coordinator of IncontraDonna volunteers, Giuseppe Pavone.

Numerous initiatives have already been carried out thanks to this collaboration: the Flash Mob and the Breast Open Day organized at the Idi in via dei Monti di Creta, the events for Pink October such as Frecciarosa and Metastabile, and others during the year such as Prevention d'Autore, which took place at the Pasolini Workshop in Rome, leading up to a few days ago with the presentation of the Re-Start Cancer Care project, an innovative pilot project dedicated to those who have already been diagnosed with cancer and who aims to offer concrete and personalized answers to the needs of women in treatment and follow-up.

Idi Irccs thus renews – highlights a note – the commitment and partnership with IncontraDonna to jointly carry out initiatives aimed at promoting the importance of prevention and, in particular, oncological screening.