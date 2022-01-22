The foods eaten and the vitamins that these contribute become one of the better ways to reduce the risk of developing diseases, including cancer.

Cancer is a disease that occurs when the abnormal growth of cells occurs and these extend beyond their usual limits reaching organs and other adjacencies of the body.

The vitamins and constant exercise are the best weapons have to reduce the probability of cancer development and these are the vitamins that are recommended:

Vitamin D. Vitamin D is the most recommended to reduce the risk of developing cancer. This is obtained mainly from exposure to the sun, in this case sunscreen should be used. It is found in foods such as fish, low-fat milk, orange juice, egg yolk, cheese, among others.

Vitamins A, C and E. These vitamins are rich in antioxidants that are responsible for eliminating harmful free radicals, although they should also be consumed with caution if they are administered in pills, since they can damage cell components, the membrane and DNA.

In addition to the intake of these vitamins should be supplemented with intake of foods rich in Omega-3, a type of polyunsaturated fat that helps maintain overall good health and reduce cancer risk.

Omega-3 also helps strengthen the heart and the functioning of neurons. Omega-3 can be found in foods such as olive oil and avocados.

Ways to prevent cancer, according to the CDC

Getting regular screening tests can find breast, cervical, and colorectal (colon) cancer early, when treatment is often most effective. Screening is recommended for some people at high risk for lung cancer.

Vaccines also help reduce the risk of cancer. The human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine helps prevent most cervical cancers and some vaginal and vulvar cancers. The hepatitis B vaccine can reduce the risk of liver cancer.

You can lower your risk of getting cancer by making healthy choices like maintaining a healthy weight, not smoking, limiting the amount of alcohol you drink, and protecting your skin from the sun.

