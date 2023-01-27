Of Health editorial

Volunteers distribute oranges, honey and jam in Italian squares to support cancer research. Every day we can choose healthy behaviors that limit the chances of getting sick

«Health is in our hands» therefore it is essential that everyone commits himself to protect his own. Concrete gestures are also needed to limit the chances of getting cancer, such as do not smoke, choose a balanced diet, exercise regularly and adhere to the recommended control tests. With this message, Saturday 28 January, the “Oranges of Health” of the AIRC Foundation are back in the squares with the first awareness-raising and fundraising event of the year. «Prevention is one of the main tools to reduce the chances of developing cancer and it is within our reach every day – he recalls Federico Caligaris Cappio, Scientific Director of the AIRC Foundation for Cancer Research —. If early diagnosis allows to anticipate the moment in which a neoplasm is discovered, other simple interventions allow to contain the risk that some tumors occur. Healthier habits and behaviors could prevent the appearance of about one in three cancers».

The decalogue of health

To synthesize the correct lifestyles, the World Fund for Research on Cancer (WCRF), which has been dealing with the relationship between cancer and nutrition for years and which, after reviewing thousands of studies, has drawn up ten recommendations with the most important scientific evidence. The first step is try to maintain the right weight at every stage of lifeavoid putting on pounds in adulthood, but also pay attention to the little ones: those who are overweight or obese in childhood have a high probability of being so as an adult as well. Excess weight and obesity are at the origin of 12 different cancers. You have to then limit junk foods, but also processed and packaged ones and sugary drinks, all rich in fats, sugars and starches that contain many calories. Another suggestion concerns the consumption of red meat, at most three servings a week (equivalent to about 350–500 grams of cooked meat) and that of processed red meat (i.e. hams and sausages), to be reduced as much as possible. While it is recommended fill up on whole grains, foods that contain fiber and vegetables and protect against different types of cancer. The recommendation is to eat at least 30 grams of fiber and 400 of fruit and vegetables every day. Physical activity is another panacea, which protects against several types of cancer. The World Health Organization advises adults to move every day and to do at least 150 to 300 minutes of moderate physical activity each week, or between 75 and 150 minutes of vigorous activity. There are many data that show, then, the link between the consumption of alcoholic beverages and the development of tumors: since there is no threshold below which the risk does not increase, it would be better not to drink alcohol. Finally, in favor of prevention there is breastfeeding which is good for both the mother, because it protects her from breast cancer, and for the child, for growth with a lower risk of overweight and obesity.