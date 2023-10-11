“The technology we are presenting today is based on the possibility of analyzing traces of DNA contained in plasma, looking for alterations that may be a sign of the presence of a tumor”. These are the words of Giuseppe Novelli, geneticist from the University of Rome Tor Vergata, on the sidelines of the Consensus Conference promoted by the Bioscience Foundation, held at the Senate of the Republic and entitled “New approach in the prevention of tumors, the first model in the world in Italy”, with which HELIXAFE was presented, the most innovative protocol in the world which aims to prevent the onset of tumors through tests that highlight the conditions predisposing to the development of tumors.