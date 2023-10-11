“This is a truly revolutionary protocol. It is in fact essential to be able to identify ‘non-tumours’, i.e. those risk conditions that can be treated with non-toxic and early interventions”. This was said by Professor Adriana Albini of the European Institute of Oncology and head of the Cancer Prevention Working Group of AACR (American Association for Cancer Research), on the sidelines of the Consensus Conference promoted by the Bioscience Foundation, held in the Senate of the Republic and entitled “New approach in the prevention of tumors, the first model in the world in Italy”, with which HELIXAFE was presented, the most innovative protocol in the world which aims to prevent the onset of tumors through tests that highlight the conditions predisposing to the development of tumors.