Four ministerial decrees are missing. For the first two (deadline 2 March and 2 April) the Minister of Health is expected: they must define the certificate of recovery and the pathologies that can be defined as curable in shorter times than the standard ones

On January 2, 2024, the long-awaited law came into force law on the “right to be forgotten” for cancer patientsbut they are still missing the implementing decrees so that all people who have recovered from cancer can fully enjoy the rights that the new legislation officially recognizes them. For this reason, a few days ago, on the occasion of World Cancer Day, the co-presidents of the House and Senate parliamentary intergroup for rare and onco-haematological diseases, together with patient associations, sent a open letter to the Minister of Health Orazio Schillaci so that the final legislative steps are completed within the shortest possible time. Letter to which, for now, no official response has been received.

What the law provides Law no. was approved on December 7th. 193: «Provisions for the prevention of discrimination and the protection of the rights of people who have been affected by oncological diseases» (here is the text), which then came into force after publication in Official Journal on January 2. The Italian Parliament has unanimously and exceptionally quickly approved one of the most advanced laws in Europedemonstrating great attention to the protection of the rights of people healed from cancer in order to prevent and eliminate the stigma and discrimination that hinder the return to life of about a million Italians. «In practice, the law establishes the right of those who have recovered from cancer not to reveal information on their previous pathology so as not to suffer discrimination – he recalls Elisabetta Iannelli, lawyer and general secretary of the Federation of associations for cancer patients (Favo) —. Those who have had cancer and have completed treatment more than ten years ago will now no longer be denied treatment take out a mortgage, get a loan, take out insurance, adopt a child, nor will he be discriminated against at work. The fundamental issue is to establish when a patient can be said to be cured and this is also what the implementing decrees of the law on oncological oblivion are used for."

The next deadline Precisely on this point, the first to have to intervene is the Ministry of Health, which is responsible for defining the central aspects of the law by issuing (by 2 March) a ministerial decree with which the methods and forms for the certification of recovery must be established. Time is running out, but nothing has moved so far. So do patient associations Favo, Ail (Italian Association of Leukemia, Lymphoma and Myeloma) e LET'S UNITE (Federation of rare disease patients) launched an appeal to Minister Schillaci which also resulted in letter sent by the Chamber and Senate parliamentary intergroup for rare and onco-haematological diseases. «The Parliament, by unanimously approving and with an extraordinarily rapid process one of the most advanced laws in Europe, has demonstrated great sensitivity for the protection of the rights of people recovered from cancer – we read in the letter -. This important result was also achieved thanks to the collaboration with the cancer patient organizations who made their experience available, guaranteeing qualified support for the drafting of the definitive text». However, the expectations of former patients and family members risk being disappointed if the next steps are not taken.

The next steps After the first ministerial decree (by March 2nd, in fact), another decree from the Ministry of Health is expected three months after the law comes into force (i.e. by 2 April).: in fact, the list of any oncological pathologies for which shorter terms apply than those generally foreseen must be compiled 10 and 5 years. Then it will be the turn of others two decrees (work of the Ministries of Justice, Labor and Social Policies) and of two resolutions (respectively of the Interministerial Committee for Credit and Savings and of the Insurance Supervision Institute). With the approval of the law on the "right to be forgotten", Italy joined other European countries that had already adopted a similar measure: France, Luxembourg, Belgium, Holland, Portugal, Spain and Romania. However, for the protection of people who have had oncological diseases and are clinically cured to be complete, the implementation process must be completed.

