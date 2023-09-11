Those who are obese don’t have an easy life. If he then gets cancer, it can also happen that his problems become very serious problems. It happened to a 47-year-old nurse from Benevento who weighed 172 kilos: she was too fat to be operated on when she discovered she had endometrial cancer. For a year Simona De Michele toured various hospitals between Molise, where she works together with her husband who is an operating room technician, Rome and Milan. Then she finally received the yes from the Pascale Tumor Institute of Naples, where her life was saved.

The woman had a heavily hemorrhagic uterus, which became 20 centimeters thick and weighed one and a half kilos. And to the diagnosis of cancer and severe obesity, a metabolic syndrome, a previous deep vein thrombosis and a massive bilateral pulmonary embolism were added. A difficult situation for Simona, who also had to deal with a healthcare system that was unprepared to assist her. In her tour of the hospitals in half of Italy, where she found the bed, she did not find the technology, where there were both there was no willingness on the part of the doctors to run the risk of carrying out an operation on such an obese patient with so many comorbidities. The only door that Simona found open was that of Vito Chiantera’s surgical team at the Tumor Institute of Naples.

To operate, the Pascale team had to resort to special support and work systems. It took almost an hour to position the woman on the operating bed, a bed obviously not compliant with her weight and which therefore required special supports. The team, together with the da Vinci robot, removed the uterus measuring 20 centimeters and weighing over a kilo, as well as the ovaries, an operation deemed unfeasible by the other structures. As the only therapy she was offered radio, which would have kept the tumor under control, but not eradicated. “First of all, we are happy – comments the general director of Pascale, Attilio Bianchi – that the patient was able to solve her health problem, and that we were able to contribute to this, as an Institute and as a team. For Vito Chiantera’s team and, obviously , for Pascale this is a further success.”