More than 100 students and staff at a New Jersey high school have been diagnosed with the same brain tumor. What seems like an incredible coincidence raises some questions. (icon image) © IMAGO/ZUMA Wire

A rare brain tumor has been diagnosed in a number of students and staff at an American school in recent years. Now one of them is puzzling over the cause.

Woodbridge – On paper, it sounds like the plot of a Hollywood feature film or the latest installment of a mystery series. In fact, however, Al Lupiano’s story is real. Because, as the US citizen discovered after a life-changing diagnosis, the same, rare brain tumor was found in countless students and employees at his former school. Is this a unique coincidence, or is there more to it?

Brain tumor diagnoses at US school: Rare tumor in former students and employees

Like Al Lupiano, an American environmentalist, the television network CBS News reported, his sister and his wife were diagnosed with the same rare brain tumor, a so-called stage 4 glioblastoma, within a few hours last summer. Twenty years earlier he received the same diagnosis – which may seem like an incredible coincidence.

However, when the 50-year-old started looking for other old classmates with a similar illness on Facebook, he made an incredible discovery. Because, as he explained to the broadcaster, almost 100 graduates and employees of Colonia High School in the US state of New Jersey, who were also struggling with the dangerous brain tumor, reported. At this point at the latest, it was clear: This is by no means the greatest medical coincidence of all time. So there must be more behind the shock diagnoses.

Brain tumors are among the most dangerous types of cancer. They usually show up as white spots on an MRI image. © dpa/Rolf Vennenbernd

Brain Cancer Diagnoses at US School: Illness Due to Nuclear Plant?

Like him opposite CBS made clear, Al Lupiano already has an accurate theory about the cause of the countless cancers: As an external effect, only radioactive radiation can be to blame for a brain tumor, which is known to have serious consequences. Since the former Middlesex Sampling Plant is only 12 miles from Colonia High School, he suspects that uranium-rich soil from there could have mixed with the actually healthy soil when the school was built in 1967. However, this has not yet been proven. To get a clear answer, Al Lupiano and local authorities will work together going forward – to solve the mystery of the Woodbridge cancer diagnoses once and for all. (le)