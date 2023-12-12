Of Health editorial team

Screening in decline: in Northern Italy the coverage of mammography decreased from 63% to 54% and that of the colorectal test from 45% to 38%. Deaths from lung cancer are rising in the female population

In 2023, new cancer diagnoses in Italy will be 395 thousand: 208 thousand in men and 187 thousand in women. In 2020 they were 376 thousand: after three years, and with the Covid pandemic in the middle, there are almost 20 thousand more cases of cancer in our country. Not only. Over the next two decades the number of new oncological diagnoses will increase, on average (each year) of 1.3% in men and 0.6% in women. Oncology is making enormous progress and cancer is increasingly a curable disease: in 13 years, from 2007 to 2019, 268,471 deaths were avoided. Many patients recover and return to their previous lives, thanks also to the law on oncological oblivion which was definitively approved by the Senate a few days ago. There are, however, black holes, areas in which no improvements are recorded: cancers caused by cigarette smoking in women And pancreatic cancer in both sexes.

The photograph taken in the volume Cancer numbers in Italy 2023, presented to the Istituto Superiore di Sanit. the 13th edition of the official census dedicated to the diagnosis and treatment of neoplasmscreated by the Italian Association of Medical Oncology (Aiom), the Italian Association of Tumor Registries (Airtum), the Aiom Foundation, the National Screening Observatory (Ons), Passi (Progress of Health Authorities for Health in Italy), Passi d'Argento and Societ Italiana of Pathological Anatomy and Diagnostic Cytology (Siapec-Iap).

Bad habits The most frequently diagnosed cancer in 2023 is that of breast (55,900 cases), followed by colorectal (50,500), lung (44,000), prostate (41.100) e bladder (29,700). Prostate cancer is the most frequent cancer in men (19.8% of all male cancers), followed by lung cancer (29,800 new cases in 2023), colorectal cancer (26,800) and bladder cancer (23,700). Breast cancer is the most frequent in women (30% of all female cancers), followed by colorectal-anal cancer (23,700 new cases), lung (14,000) and endometrial cancer (10,200). Numbers that make us understand how it is necessary to commit more to prevention. 24% of adult Italians smokes29% sedentary33% in overweight and 10% obese17% consume alcohol in quantities that are risky for your health. Furthermore, at a national level, there is a 3% drop in coverage of mammographic and colorectal screening (2022 data). The decrease is drastic in the North, where compliance with mammography went from 63% in 2021 to 54% in 2022 and compliance with colorectal screening from 45% to 38%. See also Covid, weekly bulletin 18-24 November: 229,135 cases and 580 deaths

It is necessary to continue working to strengthen the culture of primary and secondary prevention, starting with the youngest – he writes the Minister of Health Orazio Schillaci in the preface of the book —: from the adoption of healthy lifestyles to reduce individual risk factors to promotion of screeningincreasing coverage levels, reducing territorial heterogeneity and opening up the prospect of extending them to tumors currently not included in national programmes.

Innovative treatments It is essential to guarantee all patients the increasingly innovative treatments that scientific research makes available – he adds Saverio Cinieri, president of the Aiom Foundation —. Some clinical situations, for which up until a decade ago the therapeutic options were very limited, today involve a sequence of several lines of treatment. Just mention it kidney cancer, prostate cancer or hepatocellular carcinoma. Molecular characterization, in addition to the classic histological diagnosis, is necessary in all cases for which targeted therapies are available in clinical practice. However, progress in diagnosis is not always implemented with the same timeliness in all centres. We must strive to continue to keep the level of National Health System, which remains one of the best in the worldand further consolidate collaboration between institutions, clinicians and patients, so that the differences in care that still exist today in various areas of our country are overcome.

Lung cancer Progress in treatment translates into a reduction in mortality. In both sexes, the number of deaths caused by all cancers was lower than the expected number every year, from 2007 to 2019 – they underline Fabrizio Straccipresident of Airtum, e Diego Serrainodirector of Oncological Epidemiology and Tumor Registry of Friuli Venezia Giulia, IRCCS Oncology Reference Center, Aviano —. The most striking data concerns mortality from lung cancer, caused in more than 80% of cases by tobacco smoking. In men, 36.6% of cancer deaths avoided in the period 2007-2019 linked to the progress made in the fight against smoking, as well as to improved diagnostic-therapeutic-care practices. In women, with equal opportunities for diagnosis and treatment, it has been documented an excess of 16,036 deaths from lung cancer, 16% more than expected. A picture that reflects gender diversity in the spread of the habit of smoking over time and which suggests the opportunity to vigorously push forward the fight against smoking. See also Merck continues to invest in Italy, a bond that has lasted for over a century

Risk factors Not only. In both sexes, the number of deaths per pancreatic cancer or for melanoma remained consistently higher than expected. A situation which partly reflects the increased incidence attributable to individual risk factors: tobacco smoking, overweight, obesity and diabetes for pancreatic cancer and exposure to sunlight for melanoma.

The smoking habit is more frequent among men, among the youngest, in the Center-South and is strongly associated with social disadvantagebecause it is more widespread among people with great economic difficulties or less educated – he says Maria Masocco, scientific manager of the Passi and Passi D'Argento surveillance systems, coordinated by the Istituto Superiore di Sanit -. There sedentary lifestyle more frequent among women, it increases with age and draws a clear geographical difference to the detriment of the Southern Regions (42% compared to 17% in the North). This bad habit increased significantly, from 23% in 2008 to 29% in 2022. Also excess weightwhich affects more than 4 adults out of 10, has the highest values ​​in the Southern Regions. One citizen in 6 consumes alcohol at risky levels for health, in terms of quantity or method of intake. Unlike other risk factors, Alcohol consumption is more frequent among the wealthier social classeswithout economic difficulties or with high levels of education. See also Covid, Ema: "New wave, Omicron 4-5 dominant by the end of the month"

Cervical screening The challenge of secondary prevention also remains open. The data updated to 2022 shows, regarding the mammographic and colorectal screeninga considerable and generalized difficulty in maintaining the performances observed in 2021. In many cases it can be said that the effects of the pandemic will also have repercussions in 2022 – he explains Paola Mantellini, director of the National Screening Observatory —. The cervical screening shows a slightly different trend, with overall pre-pandemic values ​​around 39%, a decline to 23% in 2020, a coverage level of 35% in 2021 and a further advance of 41% in 2022. In 2022 the improvement in coverage compared to 2021, at least in part, attributable to the greater extension of invitations to the population with a simultaneous transition from Pap test to HPV test starting from 30 years of age.

Pollution and tumors We have an important challenge ahead: by 2025 throughout the European Community, screening must be offered to at least 90% of those entitled to it – he concludes Francesco Perrone, president of Aiom —. Unfortunately we don't have much time and without a major advance from the South we will not be able to reach this goal. For screening to be effective, it is necessary for the population to participate: it is more necessary than ever to adopt permanent awareness campaigns combined with a widespread and usable offer. Prevention also includes actions to combat air pollution. There are more and more studies demonstrating the link between poor air quality and tumors. Italy, in particular the Po Valley has the highest levels of particulate pollution in Europe. Unfortunately, political sensitivity on these issues in our country still seems to be very limited.

