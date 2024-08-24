Researchers at the Charité—Universitätsmedizin Berlin have now developed a method to determine the optimal timing of treatment for cancer based on certain breast cancer cell lines. They describe their approach in the journal Nature Communications.

The researchers identified certain times of day when tumor cells respond best to drug treatments. For example, the chemotherapy drug 5-fluorouracil (5-fu) was found to be most effective against a certain tumor cell line between eight and ten in the morning. As the study also shows, certain cellular and genetic factors are crucial here. The scientists were even able to identify which genes are crucial for the circadian effects of certain drugs.

The Optimal Time to Treat Cancer

The effectiveness of cancer drugs depends on a variety of factors, including the time of day they are administered. Why? Because our bodies don’t always function exactly the same way. Instead, they follow the cycle set by their internal clock, otherwise known as a circadian rhythm. But because each person’s circadian rhythm is different and depends on a variety of factors, it’s difficult to tailor drug administration schedules to an individual patient’s biological clock.

A person’s internal clock sets the pace for many different bodily functions and metabolic processes, such as sleep and digestion. But organs aren’t the only things that are more or less active depending on the time of day.

Individual cells also follow a cycle set by a person’s biological clock, so they respond differently to external influences at different times of the day. This is extremely important for chemotherapy administered to treat cancer. Previous studies have shown that chemotherapy is most effective when cancer cells are dividing. But this finding has barely been used in clinical treatment until now.

An interdisciplinary team at Charité led by Dr. Adrián Enrique Granada of the Charité Comprehensive Cancer Center (CCCC) set out to fill this gap. The team began by looking for the optimal time to administer the drugs, based on the individual circadian rhythms of the tumors.

Researchers at charité—universitätsmedizin berlin have now developed a method to determine the optimal timing of cancer treatment based on certain breast cancer cell lines. They describe their approach in the journal nature communications.

“We have grown cells from patients with triple-negative breast cancer to see how they respond to the drugs administered at different times of the day,” explains Carolin Ector, associate researcher in the Granada working group. Triple-negative breast cancer is a highly aggressive form of breast cancer, with few effective treatments available.

“We used real-time imaging, a method of continuously monitoring living cells, and complex data analysis techniques to monitor and assess in detail the circadian rhythms, growth cycles, and drug responses of these tumor cells.”

In this way, the researchers identified certain times of the day when tumor cells respond best to drug treatments. For example, the chemotherapy drug 5-fluorouracil (5-FU) was found to be most effective against a certain tumor cell line between eight and ten in the morning. As the study also shows, certain cellular and genetic factors are crucial here. The scientists were even able to identify which genes are crucial for the circadian effects of certain drugs.

“We call them ‘central clock genes.’ They have a significant impact on the response of tumor cells to treatments given at different times of the day,” Granada explains.

This approach can be used to create detailed profiles that show how different types of cancer cells respond to different drugs at different times. “This can help identify the most effective drug combinations,” Granada says.

“Overall, our results suggest that personalized treatment plans based on individual circadian rhythms could substantially improve the effectiveness of cancer treatment,” he concludes. In addition, unwanted side effects could also be reduced.

For these findings to contribute to clinical practice soon, the results should be validated in studies involving larger groups of patients. “We are also planning to study the molecular mechanisms underlying circadian influences on drug sensitivity to further optimize treatment timing and identify new therapeutic targets,” Granada says.