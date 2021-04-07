In 2020, mortality from cancer has decreased in Russia by more than 1.5%. This was announced on Wednesday, April 7, by the Minister of Health of the Russian Federation Mikhail Murashko.

Murashko noted the importance of the fact that the places in hospitals intended for cancer patients were not retrained for patients with COVID-19.

“The oncological service has shown a decrease in mortality from these types of diseases by more than 1.5%. For such a severe pathology, these are good and important results, “the minister said during the extraordinary XII Congress of Oncologists and Radiologists of the CIS and Eurasia named after N. N. N. Trapeznikov.

A day earlier, it was reported that Russia will test the drug “AntionkoRAN-M”, which is the world’s first drug for gene therapy of cancer with a non-viral delivery system.

In the study of a new drug produced at the site of the Center. N.F. Gamalei, patients with advanced cancer tumors will be able to participate. It is assumed that the first clinical trials of the first phase will take place in the summer of 2021.

Earlier, on February 15, Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Tatyana Golikova also noted that mortality from cancer in Russia is decreasing. She also said that in Russia the production of scarce drugs for the treatment of cancer in recent months has more than tripled.