Three and a half years of government, in the midst of a pandemic, were not enough to make the dreams of a lifetime come true. Among those that Joe Biden wanted to make a reality when he became president of the United States, a very personal one has been left by the wayside, to which he plans to dedicate his last breath in the six months of his mandate that remain: “I will continue fighting to make my Cancer Moonshot project a reality to end cancer as we know it, because we can do it,” he announced when resigning from a second term.

To that end, he interrupted his vacation on a beach in Delaware to fly to New Orleans, where he announced a budget of 150 million dollars in prizes from the Advanced Health Research Projects Agency. With this money he wants to support eight research teams in the country that are working on improving surgical techniques to eliminate cancerous tumors.

Biden is deeply affected by this. His firstborn, Beau, died in 2015 at the age of 41 from a brain tumour. The then vice-president was devastated and gave up running for office, making way for Hillary Clinton. Since he lost his wife and daughter in a car accident at the age of 29, the two children who survived a truck crash have been his reason for living. Of the two, Hunter Biden is the black sheep of the family. A playboy, drug addict and self-confessed whore, all of this in a biography in which he has described him in detail. Beau, on the other hand, was the pride of his father. A law graduate, he volunteered in Kosovo, where he trained judges and prosecutors. He joined the army after the 9/11 attacks and fought in Iraq, where his father believes he contracted cancer, due to the toxins released by the burning of chemical materials in military facilities.

He made a political career as attorney general of Delaware, where he specialized in pursuing sexual predators, rapists, pedophiles, abusers of spouses or the elderly, and other worthy causes. He worked with the then attorney general of California, Kamala Harris, who in part gained the president’s trust through that friendship. Photogenic, affable and politically astute, when he ran for governor of Delaware some saw in him a new Kennedy, with the support of his father’s political machine, only then death took its claws in the form of cancer.

A man on the moon



Months later, Barack Obama announced in his last State of the Union address the launch of a national project “to eliminate cancer as we know it,” as ambitious as putting a man on the moon, which he called Moonshot. He endowed it with a billion dollars and put in charge the man who had proposed it, his vice president Joe Biden.

Since then, he has never given up on the challenge he takes on, which he hopes to take revenge for death. Cancer is the second leading cause of death in the United States, after cardiovascular disease. According to the American Cancer Society, two million new cases of cancer will be diagnosed this year alone. More than 600,000 people will die from it. Experts believe that simply by expanding access to the medical innovations that have been achieved, mortality could be reduced by 20% to 30%.

The president’s priority is to make preventive screening more widespread by including it free of charge in health insurance and by raising social awareness, in addition to promoting research. The attention that the president has given to this issue alone would have put the country on track to reduce cancer mortality by half, preventing four million deaths. “President Biden’s passion and commitment to this task has made a monumental difference for the entire community,” said John Retzlaff, Chief Policy Officer of the American Association for Cancer Research.

During their visit to New Orleans, the president and first lady, focused on removing tumors like the one that killed their son Beau, toured Tulane University, which received a $22.9 million grant from the administration to develop imaging systems and new techniques that can visualize individual cells on the surface of a tumor to determine whether any cancer cells remain before completing the surgery. Seven other universities with similar research projects have received similar grants, from Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore to the University of California in San Francisco.

The Cancer Moonshot project continued to receive funding under Donald Trump and enjoys an equally passionate commitment from Kamala Harris, but it will be Joe Biden who will take the credit in history, especially if he reaches the Moon in these final six months.