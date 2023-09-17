The British newspaper “Daily Mail” said that children as young as four years old are being arrested carrying knives in schools.

Figures from security authorities across England and Wales revealed that about 500 children under the age of 11 were stopped carrying sharp objects in the past four years.

For its part, the Mirror newspaper reported that “the real number could be more than 1,000,” explaining that sharp tools include blades, kitchen knives, scissors, and Stanley knives.

David Simons, a former teacher who founded a youth sports charity, warned that a lack of staff and police officers in schools would exacerbate the problem.

He pointed out that a child, only six years old, threatened him with a knife in 2017, adding that this dilemma is like “a cancer that is spreading throughout the country.”

A British government spokesman, commenting on the case, said: “We are investing significant funds in tackling the problem. Our violence reduction units include local partners in the areas where they work, to provide early intervention and prevention programs to keep young people away from crime.”