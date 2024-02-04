In Italy, around a quarter of cancer deaths are attributable to low levels of education. Almost 30 thousand (29,727) cancer-related deaths in 2019, between 30 and 84 years of age, are in fact related to poor education (22,271 deaths in men and 7,456 in women), as highlighted in a study published in the 'Journal of Public Health'.

It is therefore among the socioeconomic factors capable of influencing cancer mortality the level of the study cycle, which often also affects the subsequent earning capacity. Furthermore, a diagnosis of cancer can cause further economic difficulties for patients: it is the so-called 'financial toxicity', which affects 26% of cancer patients and is linked to various factors, including the costs of traveling to places of treatment.

Suffice it to say that, in 2022, in Italy almost 28 thousand cancer patients have changed region for treatment, in particular for surgery. It was discussed at the 'Close the care gap' conference, promoted by the Higher Institute of Health, the Italian Association of Medical Oncology (Aiom) and the Aiom Foundation, in view of World Cancer Day.

But to identify all the causes of financial toxicity and propose solutions to the institutions to remedy them, “tools are needed”: and the first questionnaire in the world capable not only of measuring this condition but also of defining the reasons in the context of a service is Italian. public health. “Financial toxicity also affects patients of universal healthcare systems like ours – explains Francesco Perrone, president of Aiom -. We have already demonstrated, in a study on 3,760 citizens with cancer in Italy, that at the time of diagnosis 26% face problems of an economic nature and 22.5% worsen this condition of discomfort during treatment. Furthermore, the latter have a 20% higher risk of death in the following months and years. In light of these data, we asked ourselves what were the causes. Hence – he continues – the Proffit questionnaire (Patient Reported Outcome for Fighting Financial Toxicity), composed of 16 statements on which patients are asked to express their assent or not”.

“It is important that no citizen, from prevention to access to treatment, is left behind. For this reason – is the appeal – we ask for more investments and more staff, also to free clinicians from too many bureaucratic obligations. Oncology is a cornerstone of the NHS but must be supported with structural measures”.

“The quality of our healthcare system – says Mauro Biffoni, director of the Department of Oncology and Molecular Medicine of the ISS – is demonstrated by the 5-year survival from diagnosis, which has higher rates than the European average in the most frequent tumors. World Cancer Day' aims to highlight the differences in treatments. Even in Italy there are disparities that must be overcome, so that no one is left behind and everyone can access not only the most effective therapies but also screening programmes, regardless of where they live”.

In 2023, in Italy, an estimated 395,000 new cancer diagnoses were made. “People with a high level of education – states Saverio Cinieri, president of the Aiom Foundation – have more tools to understand the importance of prevention, to interpret useful information on the symptoms of the disease and to adopt behaviors that can influence the effectiveness of the therapies. Hence the higher cancer mortality rate in less educated citizens. It is necessary to strengthen actions aimed at spreading the conscious adoption of a healthy and active lifestyle at all ages, promoting targeted campaigns. Sedentary lifestyle draws a social gradient to the disadvantage of people with greater economic problems or low education, among whom it reaches 43% compared to 25% of citizens who do not experience this condition”.

It's still: “Obesity is 17% among individuals with social disadvantage compared to 9% of those who do not report it. In 2022, the prevalence of smoking among people with severe financial difficulties was 37% and similar to what was observed in 2008, while among those without financial problems the share of smokers fell from 27% to 22% between 2008 and 2022. Alongside primary prevention – concludes Cinieri – it is necessary to improve, especially in institutions, awareness of the link between air pollution and cancer”.