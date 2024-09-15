Bianca Balti, international fashion icon, revealed on social media that she underwent emergency surgery for stage three ovarian cancer. The model, famous for walking on runways around the world and for starring in well-known advertising campaigns, shared the difficult time she is going through with her followers.

In a touching message, Bianca said:

“Last Sunday, I checked into the emergency room to find out that my abdominal pain was stage 3 ovarian cancer. It’s been a week filled with fear, pain, and tears, but most of all, love, hope, laughter, and strength.”

The model is a fighter and is determined to face with energy the long journey that awaits her. She trusts in the closeness of her family and assures that she will not give up, first of all for her two daughters.

Bianca Balti is perhaps the model most famous Italian. Her face has appeared everywhere: from airports to bus stops, from magazine covers to advertising posters. With her ice-blue eyes she has enchanted the world of fashion, parading for the biggest brands: Valentino, Dior, Chanel, Versace and many others. Bianca has always shown a rare empathy, a talent that she considers her true strength.

But all that glitters in Bianca’s life is not gold. After having her first daughter, Matilde, she continued to model, demonstrating an extraordinary determination. After separating from her first husband, she moved first to Marbella, where she had her second daughter Mia, and then to California, where she found a new dimension of awareness and happiness.

“The bright lights in my life are so bright that they burn out all the black, even though there has been a lot of it.”

This is not the first time that Bianca Balti has found herself battling a threat to her health. At the end of 2022, she discovered that she was a carrier of the BRCA gene, which exposed her to the risk of breast and ovarian cancer. She made the courageous decision to undergo a preventive double mastectomy.