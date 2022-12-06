Every year in Italy a 40 thousand women approximately is prescribed hormone (also called endocrine) therapy for breast cancer and, to a lesser extent, for some rarer forms of neoplasm of the endometrium and ovary. Very useful to effectively treat the disease and to prevent recurrences, hormone therapy should be taken for a long time (from 5 to 10 years) and generally considered well tolerated by patients, especially when compared with the much more feared chemotherapy. However, its impact can be important for women’s quality of life, with consequences on intimacy and sexual relationshipson psychological well-being and bone health, but something can be done to stem the side effects that are heavier precisely in young women.