The solution to defeating cancer may land from space, as the lack of gravity makes cells age more quickly, which has allowed for “very significant progress,” according to the US space agency NASA, which is intensifying its efforts to take advantage of this data to find a treatment for the malignant disease.

Astronaut Frank Rubio describes space as “a unique place to conduct research,” as this forty-year-old man experienced, as he spent a period on the International Space Station at an altitude of more than 400 kilometers above the Earth as part of a research mission related to cancer.

NASA President Bill Nelson explains, in a press interview, that not only do cells age more quickly, which allows research to be accelerated, but their structure is also more “pure.” “They don't clump together like they do on Earth, because of gravity,” he explains. “In space, they're suspended,” and they rise thanks to microgravity, which allows for a better analysis of their molecular structure.

These data attracted the giant pharmaceutical company Merck, so it decided to conduct research on the International Space Station related to the anti-cancer drug Pembrolizumab, which patients today receive by intravenous injection.

It is very difficult to convert the main ingredient of this drug into a liquid, and the only solution is to give it a crystalline form, which is a common process for manufacturing drugs.

In 2017, Merck conducted an experiment in space to see if crystals form better there than they do on Earth.

more effective

Bill Nelson uses two images to talk about the results. In the first, the spot appears transparent and blurred. In the second, a large number of gray and clear dots appear. The former astronaut says, “We notice that the crystals are smaller and more homogeneous in the second image, the one taken in space, and they are formed better.” Thanks to this more “pure” formulation, there is a trend towards “manufacturing a drug that can be administered by injection in the doctor’s office instead of resorting to intravenous chemotherapy that takes long hours in the hospital.”

Merck has developed techniques to simulate the effects of these crystals on Earth, and seeks to produce a medicine that can be given by injection and stored at room temperature.

But reproducing it is not easy, and research may take years before pembrolizumab is made more available.

“We are using the properties of space to set limits on cancer,” says Kimryn Rathmell, director of the US government's National Cancer Institute.

Although scientific research on cancer in space began more than 40 years ago, it has become “revolutionary” in recent years, notes Bill Nelson.

Annette Burkhouse, head of the medical department at the biotechnology company Promega, confirms that this research “greatly helps doctors and patients make the right decisions in their lives.” White House Initiative

US President Joe Biden made this issue a major focus of his policy through the Cancer Moonshot initiative, which recalls the speech of the late President John Kennedy more than 60 years ago, when he aspired to land Americans on the moon one day.

The initiative aims to “halve the cancer death rate over the next 25 years, and prevent the death of four million people, according to White House figures, from the malignant disease, which is the second cause of death in the United States after heart disease.”

This battle means a lot personally to the president, who lost his son in 2015, when he was vice president under Barack Obama, as a result of brain cancer.

US Secretary of Health Javier Becerra said during a press conference Thursday at NASA headquarters in Washington, “We all know someone, often someone we love, who fought this terrible disease. And just as during the race to the moon, we believe that our technology and our scientific community are capable of doing the impossible to eliminate cancer.” “As we know it.”