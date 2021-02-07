With the anniversary of World Cancer Day on February 4th, international data and statistics showed the evolution of the general landscape, and the change of the spread map, in terms of the most deadly and common types of cancer.

During the past two decades, the number of people diagnosed with cancer increased from about 10 million in 2000 to 19.3 million in 2020. This consequently led to an increase in deaths from cancerous diseases from 6.2 million in 2000 to 10 million last year, so that cancer diseases have become the cause of cancer. Currently one in every 6 deaths.

Also, according to future estimates, one in five people will develop cancer at some point in their life. These estimates also indicate that the number of people who will develop cancer will increase further in the coming years, with an increase of 50% by the year 2040, compared to the number of people infected in 2020.

Perhaps one of the strongest observations about the changes occurring in the general landscape of cancerous diseases is the continuous progression of breast cancer in the list of the most common cancerous diseases, as it now occupies the first place, surpassing lung cancer, according to statistics issued last December by the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC). ).

This steady increase in the incidence of cancerous diseases and the resulting deaths is attributed to the radical changes in the lifestyle of modern people, especially the increase in consumption of unhealthy foods, the decline in the amount and quality of physical and sports activity, and the use of tobacco products and alcoholic beverages. There is no doubt also that the discoveries and breakthroughs of modern medicine during the past decades, and the resulting increase in the average or life expectancy of the human race, have also indirectly contributed to raising the proportion of people with cancerous diseases. It is well known and proven that the risk of cancer increases with age, and rises dramatically among those who have reached the autumn age.

This general scene clearly shows the necessity to invest in prevention and treatment services for cancerous diseases, especially those that can be effectively prevented and cured, such as breast cancer, cervical cancer, and other childhood cancers.