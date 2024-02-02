At Barilla, breast cancer prevention is carried out in the workplace. On the occasion of World Cancer Day, next February 4, the company – thanks to the collaboration with the professionals of the Breast Unit of the University Hospital of Parma – renews for the third year a program of meetings at the Group's headquarters , in Pedrignano (Pr), precisely in the places where the employees of the offices, the pasta factory and the Barilla mill spend most of their time. The doctors of the Ospedale Maggiore – explains a note – have made themselves available to bring their skills and culture of prevention to Barilla's workplaces, with the possibility of requesting individual consultancy. Furthermore, digital information materials are available on the company Intranet.

This model will soon also be proposed in the Bakery and Sauces plant in Rubbiano (Pr) with the aim of evaluating its gradual extension, over time, where possible, also to other production sites in Italy. The announcement comes on the occasion of World Cancer Day, promoted by the UICC – Union for International Cancer Control – and supported by the World Health Organization (WHO), according to which cancer, as a disease, can be prevented by 30-50% of cases. Furthermore, for some types of cancer, such as breast cancer, an early diagnosis significantly increases life expectancy and prevention, with the adoption of correct lifestyles, play a fundamental role.

Over 8 thousand people work at Barilla who, every day, create and maintain corporate value and help the company realize its purpose 'The joy of food for a better world'. The initiative therefore aims to clarify doubts, deepen self-knowledge, explain how important it is to know your body and adhere to prevention programs. The 'sì.Mediterraneo' program also goes in this direction, born from a collaboration between the Department of Clinical and Experimental Medicine of the University of Naples Federico II and the University of Parma, which has made it possible to raise awareness of all Barilla people around the world on the benefits of the Mediterranean diet (the best for preventing cancer) and on correct eating habits.

Barilla's commitment also goes towards consumers. In the forefront to promote the spread of the Mediterranean diet and correct lifestyles in the world, the Parma Group, present in over 100 countries, exports more than 2 million tons of food inspired by the Mediterranean diet every year: good, nutritionally balanced and from sustainable supply chains. In particular, the production of pasta and sauces, what is necessary to 'assemble' the symbolic dish of the Mediterranean diet, represents over 50% of the turnover.

As a food company, the attention to nutrition and the promotion of healthy lifestyles go hand in hand with the constant improvement of the nutritional profile of the products, which has made it possible, since 2010, to reformulate 488 products to reduce the fat content , saturated fat, salt and/or sugar or by increasing the fiber content. Through Giocampus, then, the company is committed to developing educational and informative activities for the new generations: an innovative program – unique in Italy – of physical and nutritional education for children between 5 and 14 years old, which in 22 years has involved almost 20 thousand children in activities dedicated to food and physical education and correct lifestyles. Finally, for several years Barilla has supported Lilt Milano – the Italian League for the fight against cancer – through donations of its products. Products that enrich the food package that the association distributes every month to its clients of all ages, who live in conditions of economic and social fragility.