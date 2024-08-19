Cancer | Common common medicines can reduce the risk of dying from prostate cancer

Cancers|Cholesterol-lowering statins and the diabetes drug metformin were associated with lower cancer mortality in a Finnish study.

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. Statin drugs are associated with a lower risk of dying from prostate cancer. Metformin reduces the risk of dying from prostate cancer in diabetics. Randomized studies are needed to confirm the connection. PSA screening produces unnecessary cancer diagnoses.

Cholesterol the statin drugs used to reduce it seem to reduce the risk of dying from prostate cancer. Metformin used in the treatment of diabetes would also seem to be effective.

The connection between these familiar and commonly used drugs to the most common cancer in men was confirmed as a medical licentiate Roni Joentaustan in doctoral research. He works as a doctor specializing in internal medicine and will do his doctorate at the University of Tampere at the end of August.

With statins so there may also be public health benefits outside of its actual use. The risk of prostate cancer increases as a man ages. So could statins be taken to improve the prognosis of cancer, even if the cholesterol values ​​are not high?

“You can’t say that you could start using statins only because of a diagnosis of prostate cancer. It is not an actual prostate cancer medicine. However, the use of statins was associated with a better prognosis, but randomized studies are needed in the future to confirm this connection,” says Joentausta.

According to Joentausta, one can only indirectly conclude from the results of the study how elevated values ​​of the so-called bad LDL cholesterol affect the prognosis of prostate cancer. The possible direct mechanism is not fully understood.

Score are in line with previous studies. Due to the design of the study, despite the large amount of data, no causality can be established regarding the use of statins and prostate cancer prognosis.

Joentaus studied surgically treated prostate cancer patients. There were data on more than 14,000 patients between 2009 and 2013. Comprehensive medication use data was used in the study. However, the research material did not contain information on cholesterol values.

In the future, according to Joentausta, randomized studies are needed to confirm whether the use of statins and lowering LDL cholesterol affects the prognosis of prostate cancer.

With diabetics metformin use was associated with a lower risk of dying from prostate cancer. The risk of recurrence of the disease also decreased. The effects of using metformin also seemed to be long-lasting.

Injectable insulin, on the other hand, did not reduce the risk of dying from prostate cancer; on the contrary, it was associated with a worse disease prognosis in the studied patients.

Medication against prostate cancer is of interest because prostate cancer is a significant cause of mortality. In Finland, it is the most common male cancer. There have been more than 5,000 new cases every year, most in men over 70 years old.

At the beginning of the decade, more than 900 Finns died of prostate cancer during the year, Valid care website states. Mortality has remained relatively the same. On the other hand, the prognosis for prostate cancer is quite good. 94 percent of those affected by the disease are alive after 5 years, Health library states.

Mortality depends greatly on how aggressively the cancer in each case spreads to other tissues. Cancer may also progress locally without symptoms for years.

Medium- and high-risk localized prostate cancer is treated by removing the prostate gland. Removal can, however, weaken the ability to have an erection, in addition to which common disadvantages are urinary incontinence and intestinal symptoms.

“ The goal of the researchers is to get rid of unnecessary prostate cancer examinations and to refine the sampling of the prostate gland.

Part prostate cancer, even if left untreated, does not progress so far as to cause symptoms, reminds another recent research.

The goal of the researchers at the universities of Tampere and Helsinki is to get rid of unnecessary prostate cancer examinations and refine the sampling of the prostate gland. The subjects of this screening study have been asymptomatic men.

The PSA test would continue to be included. It measures proteins produced by prostate cells, the increase of which in the blood can indicate cancer. However, an increase in protein can also indicate benign prostatic hyperplasia or infections and the value does not always even rise because of cancer.

“PSA screening produces so many unnecessary cancer diagnoses that the harms outweigh the benefits,” states the professor of epidemiology Anssi Auvinen from the University of Tampere.

The new idea is to refer a person with a suspicious PSA value to another blood test, where other proteins are also measured. After that, an MRI would follow. Taking a test piece from a random spot would go away.

