“Active prevention is an innovative tool to identify an increased risk of cancer in every citizen and intervene earlier”. Francesco Cognetti, president of Foce – ConFederation of oncologists, cardiologists and haematologists, said this on the sidelines of the national conference promoted by CNEL, the Aiom Foundation and the Bioscience Foundation, in Rome, to launch an appeal on raising awareness and reducing the burden of cancer, also through activating the search.