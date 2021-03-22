Knowing about chemotherapy, its side effects, its stages, and everything related to it in advance, is one of the most important things to prepare a psychological cancer patient for the treatment journey before it begins.

Despite the stereotype of the term “chemotherapy”, which is usually associated with cancer, chemotherapy is also used as a treatment technique in many other conditions.

While doctors use surgery and radiation sessions to remove or destroy tumors or tumors located in certain areas of the patient’s body, the effectiveness of chemotherapy in eliminating malignant tumors may outweigh surgery and radiation together, due to the ability of chemotherapy to reach all parts of the body, not only specific places. As in surgery or radiation. And removing a tumor by surgery, for example, does not necessarily mean destroying all cancer cells in the body, which requires complementary doses of chemotherapy to ensure the death of these cells and to prevent the growth of new tumors.

Sometimes a cancer patient receives doses of chemotherapy to reduce the size of his tumor before undergoing surgery to eradicate it or before starting radiation therapy sessions.

Cancer chemotherapy is a drug treatment that targets cancer cells to kill them or slow their growth and reproduction. The following is general information about this treatment method, according to the Al-Ghad website:

Different forms of chemotherapy chemotherapy for cancer comes in different pharmaceutical forms, for example, some of them are taken by injection and some are taken orally in the form of tablets. The use of chemotherapy does not necessarily cause hair loss. The side effects caused by chemotherapy for cancer differ from one patient to another, and they depend mainly on the type of medicine or the group of medicines used, in addition to other factors. These side effects include nausea, vomiting, physical pain and mouth ulcers, as well as hair loss. However, this does not mean that these side effects are associated with all chemotherapy drugs. For example, many of them do not cause hair loss.

It is normal for a person to feel anxious and dread at the beginning of chemotherapy on the first day of chemotherapy, and it is normal for a person to feel anxious and dread, and perhaps also fear because he is still unknown about chemotherapy. When going to the hospital to receive the treatment, especially the first dose, the patient is advised to take a book with him, for example, to distract him from thinking about these negative feelings until his turn is to receive the dose.

The experience of taking chemotherapy for cancer is rarely the same between two patients, so whoever begins receiving this treatment should not rely on the experience of others, as each body differs from the other in the way it deals with medicines, and the chemotherapy drugs used differ from one patient to another and from one type of cancer etc. The injured person must inquire of his attending physician about the appropriate information for his specific condition, and what he is using in terms of medicine or chemical drugs.

Finally, according to www.healthline.com. The patient should take the following things into consideration when starting and during chemotherapy for cancer:

* Pay close attention to any changes in your mood or perception, such as fear, confusion and frustration, to the extent that it may negatively affect your ability to carry out your daily tasks and activities, as this may worsen your symptoms. If you feel this, do not hesitate to inform your doctor for a referral to a doctor or psychologist, if necessary.

* Keep a notebook, and write in it your emotional and physical feelings and feelings and the extent of your ability to perform your daily functions, as this helps you to follow up the side effects of chemotherapy for cancer and the extent of their severity in the event of infection to pass them accurately to the doctor to be able to deal with them.

* Do not be shy about seeking help from family members and friends or assigning them to tasks if chemotherapy causes you to feel exhausted and prevents you from performing it yourself.