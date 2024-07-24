A team of scientists has discovered that some cancer cells They pretend to be “super fit” to trick healthy cells into supplying them with nutrients, allowing them to expand and spread throughout the body.

The Cunning of Tumor Cells

A team from the Institute of Cancer Research in London has discovered that “cheater” cancer cells develop the ability to hijack the body’s natural cell competition process, preventing lower-quality cells from building up but instead being killed and removed.

Researchers at the Breast Cancer Now Toby Robins Research Centre at the Institute of Cancer Research (ICR) hope that a better understanding of how the cellular competition mechanism is exploited by cancer cells could lead to new ways of treating the disease.

Normally, this evolutionary principle of “survival of the fittest” is a crucial quality control mechanism for maintaining tissue health and function. However, defects in cellular competition can cause the retention of damaged or dangerous cells, potentially triggering tumor formation.

Until now, it was not fully understood how fitness disparities are measured between groups of cells and how it is determined which cells become winners and survive and which become losers and are eliminated.

In this study, published in the journal Developmental Cell the ICR team found that different levels of extracellular glutamate, a building block and messenger molecule in the body, regulate competition between cells. They found that cells with lower glutamate secretion are considered losers when surrounded by normal, healthy cells.

When this happens, the losing cell begins to donate its nutrients to its more suitable neighbors. In doing so, it actively contributes to the growth of the winning cells and consequently dies altruistically.

Importantly, they also found that the process can be exploited by cancer cells, which trick the system by pretending to be super fit and increasing their production of glutamate. This allows them to expand and spread at the expense of surrounding normal cells.

Additionally, when there is competition between cancer cells, it can cause some cancer cells to develop resistance to chemotherapy or other targeted therapies. These resistant cells survive and multiply, making treatment less effective.

This new research, which shows another way in which cancer can sequester healthy cells and tissues within the surrounding environment, reinforces the importance of research to unravel and disrupt cancer ecosystems, a key part of the ICR’s research strategy.

cancer cell made in 3d software

Lead author Professor Pascal Meier, Professor of Cell Death and Immunity at the Institute of Cancer Research, London, said: “While cellular competition generally serves as a quality control mechanism, this process can be hijacked by cheater cancer cells, which can pretend to be ‘super-fit’ by secreting higher levels of extracellular glutamate.

“This causes the normal healthy cells surrounding the cancer cells to be deemed less fit and to start donating their nutrients to their cancerous neighbors. This effectively makes the cancer cells super fit and allows them to expand and spread at the expense of the surrounding normal tissue.

Furthermore, competitive interactions between tumor cells may also contribute to the development of cancer resistance to drug treatment.

“By better understanding cellular competition and how cancer hijacks it, we hope to be able to design new therapeutic approaches to treat cancer and prevent its resistance to treatment, so that people can live well longer, even with advanced disease.”

Professor Kristian Helin, chief executive of the Institute of Cancer Research in London, said: “Successfully treating cancer is more difficult once it has spread. The findings of this research expand our understanding of cancer biology and how cancer cells can outcompete normal cells and spread around the body.

“The science of discoveries like this unravels the nature of cancer cells, which is critical for identifying new therapeutic targets that could form the basis of future cancer treatments.”

Ben Atkinson, Head of Research Communications at Breast Cancer Now, said: “While more research is needed to see how these findings could help develop new treatments for people with breast cancer, this exciting study deepens our understanding of cell competition and its role in cancer spread and survival.

“In the UK, a woman is diagnosed with breast cancer every 10 minutes and, sadly, around 11,500 people die from the disease each year. Research like this could pave the way for much-needed, gentler and more effective treatments.”

Tumor Cell Repopulation After Therapy: Study Explores Mechanism

The last two decades have brought great advances in cancer treatment, as patients with the disease are living longer with access to better diagnostics and treatment approaches. However, the disease remains incurable. One reason for the high resilience of this disease is that tumor cells hide and evade treatment, thus leading to cancer recurrence. The process by which cells evade treatment is called tumor cell repopulation.

A new research perspective examining this process has been published in Oncoscience, titled “Cancer cell repopulation after therapy: which is the mechanism?”

Repopulation of tumor cells after therapy is a phenomenon that leads to therapeutic failure with subsequent relapse of the disease. The process is poorly studied and the mechanisms remain to be discovered. In this new perspective, researchers Rewati Prakash and Carlos M. Telleria of McGill University and the McGill University Health Centre discuss the issue of repopulation of tumor cells after chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

Researchers have gathered evidence to support the idea that tumor cell repopulation can originate from therapy-resistant cancer stem cells, from tumor cells that become polyploid in response to therapy and subsequently germinate into rapidly proliferating, near-diploid cells, and/or from cells that respond to treatment by undergoing senescence as a transient mechanism for survival, followed by resumption of the cell cycle.

“Perhaps the best approach to suppress tumor cell repopulation is a combination treatment that first involves chemoradiation-induced transient senescence, followed by senolytic therapies, as recently discussed by Wang and colleagues,” the researchers say.

Cytotoxic drugs may increase the resistance of tumor cells

Cancer cells sometimes develop resistance to the cytotoxic drugs used in chemotherapy. It is therefore important to understand why the treatment does not work and why it may even defeat its purpose.

“We still don’t understand much about how this resistance to chemotherapy develops, and even less about how the cancer microenvironment might influence the process,” says Kaisa Lehti, professor at the Department of Biomedical Laboratory Sciences at the Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU).

Lehti led the effort to better understand how cancerous tissue develops resistance to a particular form of chemotherapy. The University of Helsinki, Karolinska Institutet and NTNU collaborated on the research. The findings have now been published in the respected journal Nature Communications.

Ovarian cancer affects about 500 Norwegian women each year. If the cancer is detected early, almost all patients survive the first five years. But if it is detected later, the chances of survival are much worse. Finding an effective treatment is therefore very important.

One of the standard treatments for ovarian cancer is called platinum chemotherapy. Cytotoxins are so called because they contain platinum compounds. They are often effective in treating various types of cancer.

Unfortunately, cancer cells often develop resistance to this particular platinum chemotherapy treatment. The solution lies in how the cytotoxin itself can alter cancer cells and their environment.

Lehti summarizes the process: “The cytotoxin can change the way tumor cells send and sense signals and can change the microenvironment around the cells.”

This change allows cancer cells to resist damage from the cytotoxin and survive the chemotherapy attack. Researchers found this key to solving the puzzle in a layer of tissue that often surrounds cancer cells.

“A fibrous network of proteins, known as the extracellular matrix, or ECM, surrounds tumor cells, particularly the more aggressive ones,” says Lehti.

Fibrotic tissue forms when the body tries to repair an injury. Fibrotic tissue, with the ECM network around cancer cells, is made mostly of normal connective tissue cells. But cancer cells and connective tissue cells in the network can alter this tissue on their own.

“Previously, we didn’t know how communication between tumor cells and the extracellular matrix influenced, or even influenced, the development of cancer and its response to chemotherapy,” says Lehti.

But now we know more. Chemical and mechanical signals in the surrounding ECM are already known to help cancer develop its ability to spread and resist treatment.

“Certain signals from the extracellular matrix (ECM) can critically alter the resistance of tumor cells to platinum-based cytotoxic drugs,” explains Professor Kaisa Lehti.

The cytotoxin can therefore help to modify both the microenvironment around the cancer cells and the ability of the cancer cells to receive and sense signals in the environment that help them resist the cytotoxin. This can cause the cytotoxin to fail.

Greater knowledge of these mechanisms is useful in choosing treatments for people with cancer.