A team of scientists fromLondon Cancer Research Instituterevealed in a recent study that a genetic mutation causes the cancer cells are able to tolerate an abnormal number of chromosomes, a condition that normally kills cells, allowing them to adapt to their environment and continue to grow.

The results of the Research have been published in the scientific journal Nature Communications.

Cancer cells: this is how the new genetic mutation works

Human cells usually have 46 chromosomes (23 pairs). If they have more or less, the phenomenon is called aneuploidy, and they are likely to die or grow very slowly.. However, aneuploidy is very common in growing tumors.

The new research showed that when they turned off the gene for a protein called BRG1, the cancer cells were able to acquire extra chromosomes without any of the negative results normally seen in aneuploid cells..

The researchers stated that this new cancer cell study in the laboratory provides insight into why so many cancer cells are aneuploid and yet are still capable of overgrowing. Their goal is for these findings to add to an understanding of how tumors are able to rapidly evolve in new environments.

The science of discovery, like this study, is vital to research as it increases fundamental understanding of cancer biology. Without results explaining what is happening inside tumors, it would be impossible to know where to start when looking for new drugs that could be effective against cancer.

The scientists studied very closely what happened when they turned off the gene for BRG1 in the cancer cells: the researchers found that the cells replicated very slowly at first, but then gradually recovered over eight months.

This constant recovery was associated with the fact that many of the cells became aneuploid, something not seen in the control cells in which the BRG1 gene was active. These results suggest that the loss of BRG1 allows the evolution of aneuploidy in cancer cells.

Being aneuploid can be beneficial for cancer cells as it provides greater genetic variation and additional copies of genes that allow them to evolve and adapt to new environments. Understanding and addressing cancer’s ability to adapt and evolve is a key area of ​​research at the ICR and forms a central part of the ICR’s current research strategy.

This research also highlights the role of a protein complex called SWI / SNF, a group of proteins that work together to wrap and carry out DNA so that it can be copied or repaired.

One in five of all cancers affecting humans contain a mutation that causes the SWI / SNF complex to lose function, suggesting that SWI / SNF functions as a tumor suppressor. However, we are far from fully understanding the role of SWI / SNF in cancer.

BRG1, the deactivated protein in this study, forms a key part of the SWI / SNF complex. Since cancer cells with aneuploidy can happily exist when they have lost BRG1, this research suggests that SWI / SNF has a role to play in preventing aneuploidy tolerance.

They also saw that biological pathways related to aneuploidy tolerance changed immediately when BRG1 was lost. Scientists suggest that these early changes in aneuploidy tolerance pathways allow cells without BRG1 to have a different number of chromosomes without the usual loss of health seen in aneuploid cells.

Scientists further tested the role of BRG1 in aneuploidy tolerance by inducing aneuploidy in cancer cells that had BRG1 deactivated and in control cells with BRG1 active, and found that the number of cells without BRG1 survived after seven days of exposure to a drug causing aneuploidy was approximately double the number of surviving BRG1 cells. This provides further support for the idea that cells without BRG1 tolerate aneuploidy better than those with the protein.

The teacher Jessica DownsProfessor of Epigenetics and Genome Stability at the ICR, head of the study, said: “Our research helped uncover a factor that could explain how many cancer cells are able to exist and grow happily with an abnormal number of chromosomes when this state normally results in decreased cellular fitness. In the future, these findings may provide clues. on how cancer growth could be stopped ”.

“The work we do to understand the basic biology and evolution of cancer is crucial in our fight against this disease“, Continued the scientist.

First joint author of the study, Dr. Pedro Zuazua-VillarSenior Scientific Officer in the Epigenetics and Genome Stability Team at the ICR, said: “Cancer is so difficult to treat because it is extremely complex and can adapt to changes in its own. This study finds that being tolerant to aneuploidy is one way cancer cells are able to adapt and evolve so effectively.”