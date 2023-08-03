RUDN scientists: tumors in the head and neck are most vulnerable to neutron radiation

Doctors of the Peoples’ Friendship University of Russia (PFUR) have studied the biological effects of exposure to various ionizing particles in tumor cells of the human head and neck organs. Scientists have proven that neutron radiation destroys them most of all. Lenta.ru got acquainted with the results of the research of specialists.

Importance of research

According to the International Agency for Research on Cancer of the World Health Organization (WHO), more than 19 million new cases of cancer were detected in the world in 2020. 10 million people did not survive. If the trend continues, in 2040 the number of diagnosed cancers will increase to 30.4 million, and the number of deaths will exceed 16 million per year.

From 50 to 70 percent of patients with diagnosed tumor diseases undergo radiation therapy in the course of treatment. It is important to start therapy when the tumor cells can be damaged as much as possible. The accuracy of hitting the therapeutic window depends, among other things, on the chosen source of radiation and the tactics of dividing the doses.

What Scientists Have Found

RUDN scientists, together with colleagues from the National Research Center for Radiology, have launched a large-scale scientific project. They intend to study the biological effectiveness of ionizing particles, which are most often used for radiation therapy. Previously, such a scientific task was virtually impossible, primarily due to the fact that researchers could not access several radiation sources at the same time.

Joint work of the teams of the Research Institute of Molecular and Cellular Medicine of the Peoples’ Friendship University of Russia and the Medical Radiological Research Center named after A.F. Tsyba gave the first scientific results. Experts have noticed that when ionizing particles act on tumor cells of the head and neck organs, the effect of treatment depends on the dose. Particle sources are a gamma therapeutic complex, a proton therapy complex, a neutron generator and an electron accelerator.

Specialists used both low (1 and 2 Gy) and high radiation doses (up to 15 Gy). Scientists observed the dynamics of the results from a day to five days after exposure to cells.

See also North Korea says it fired a Hwasong-12 missile The analysis showed that the response of tumor cells depends on the type of ionizing particles, which differ in such a physical characteristic as linear energy transfer. Tumor cells are most severely destroyed by exposure to neutron irradiation.

Treatment of cancer patients

In accordance with the goals of the national project “Science and Universities”, the results will create a technological backlog to increase the effectiveness of radiation therapy in the treatment of human cancer. The first systematic results, which are fundamentally significant for science, will appear within the next two years. However, it may take more time to change the treatment of patients with head and neck tumors.

The project is being implemented as part of the Federal Scientific and Technical Program for the Development of Synchrotron and Neutron Research and Research Infrastructure for 2019-2027, in accordance with the goals of the national project “Science and University” with the support of the Medical Radiological Research Center named after A.F. Tsyba – branch of the Federal State Budgetary Institution “NMITs Radiology” of the Ministry of Health of Russia.

Previously, the doctor warned about the risk of cancer due to lack of sleep.