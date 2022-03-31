It comes directly from the laboratories of the Duke Cancer Institute the intuition to intervene on cancer cell repair mechanism, breaking down their ability to regenerate. The aim of the research team that developed the study is to create new, more targeted therapies against neoplasms.

The results of the Research have been published in the scientific journal Science Translational Medicine.

Although therapeutic cancer treatments targeting specific genes or pathological pathways can prolong life, they can also lead to highly resistant tumors as small reservoirs of cancer cells survive treatment, create new colonies, and metastasize.

“There is a significant need to find ways to make targeted therapies work better with longer lasting effectsSaid the senior author Kris Woodassociate professor at the Duke Department of Cancer Pharmacology and Biology: “This research provides a potential strategy for doing this with drugs that are currently under investigation. “

Wood and colleagues studied how targeted therapies induce breaks in the DNA strands of cancer cells that survive treatment.. An efficient tumor cell repair of these ruptures DNA it is essential for the survival of the cancer cells themselves and depends on a molecule called an enzyme mutated ataxia telangiectasia (TMJ). See also They plan to open the Tianguis del Centauro next weekend in Salvador Alvarado

“We were surprised to find that the TMJ pathway was often activated by these surviving cancer cellsWood continued. “That discovery led to the next question: Could we stop the cancer cell repair process? “

In order to carry out their research, the scientists exploited the TMJ inhibitors that are currently under investigation and the answer was yes. By testing non-small cell lung cancer in both mouse models and laboratory cultures, the researchers revealed that an ATM kinase inhibitor, in combination with targeted therapies, eradicated residual cancer cells, leading to a longer-lasting remission of the tumor. cancer.

Further confirmation was evident in the real world cases. Some lung cancer patients who have a TMJ mutation that reduces their function have a longer progression-free survival with targeted therapies than patients without this TMJ mutation.

“Together, these findings establish a rationale for mechanism-based integration of TMJ inhibitors alongside existing targeted therapiesWood said. See also Lightning that fell in the US travels 768 kilometers and sets a record The cancer cell membrane has shown how the repair of cancer cells counteracts any damage that could otherwise kill them. Both in the normal cells than in cancerous ones, the cell membrane acts like skin cells. And membrane damage can be life-threatening to cells. The inside of the cells is fluid and if a hole is made in the membrane, the cell simply floats out and dies. The repair of cancer cells must take place quickly, with a technique that has been called macropinocytosis: the cancer cells pull the intact cell membrane over the damaged area and seal the damage in minutes. In a second step, the damaged part of the cell membrane comes separated into small spheres and transported to the “stomach” of the cells, the so-called lysosomes, where they are broken down. One of the most dangerous characteristics of tumors occurs when their cells colonize new areas in the body, developing so-called metastases. During this dynamic, cancer cells are prone to damage. Another cancer cell repair technique is to ligate the part damaged. See also Game Safe is born: Sogei's new free app for iOS and Android About that, Stine Lauritzen Sønder has explained: “We continue to work and study how cancer cells protect their membranes. In relation in particular to macropinocytosis, it is also interesting to see what happens after the membrane is closed. We feel that the first patch is a bit rough and that a more thorough membrane repair is needed later. It can be another weakness in cancer cells and it is something we want to examine more closely ”. L’precision oncology has decided to beat the ground both as regards personalized therapies and as regards therapeutic targets against the “weaknesses” of cancer cells. The repair of cancer cells has therefore become an interesting point on which to act, since it reduces the ability to regenerate and create new colonies of cancer cells in the body already put to the test by a tumor.

#Cancer #cell #repair #blocking #mechanism #therapeutic #target