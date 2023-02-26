Reduction in vaccination coverage recorded in recent years by the Ministry of Health may increase the chances of preventable infections and cancers in the future

The Ministry of Health reported that cases of preventable infections and cancers may increase in the future with the drop in vaccination coverage against HPV recorded in recent years.

In 2019, 87.08% of Brazilian girls aged 9 to 14 years received the 1st dose of immunization, and in 2022, coverage dropped to 75.81%. Among boys, the numbers dropped from 61.55% in 2019 to 52.16% in 2022.

The results are far from the Ministry of Health’s target for the prevention of diseases caused by HPV and the expectation of preventing 70 million cases of cervical cancer in the 21st century.

The SUS (Sistema Único de Saúde) started the HPV vaccination campaign for children and adolescents in 2014 as a form of prevention for types 6, 11, 16 and 18, the most frequent among the population.

In 2020, Brazil incorporated the World Health Organization initiative to eliminate cervical cancer in the world through 3 actions: vaccination against HPV, screening and treatment of precancerous lesions and management of invasive cervical cancer. The goals of the Ministry of Health until 2030 are: