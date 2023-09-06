It affects more and more young people: the cancer is targeting above all the 50-year-olds and, between now and 2030, the alarm will also concern the 40-year-olds. The causes of this terrible surge? Smoking, alcohol and bad nutrition. According to a study, which will be published in Bmj Oncology, in the last 30 years there has been a global increase in cancer among the under 50s: in fact, new cases have increased overall by 79% from 1990 to 2019. In 2019, new cancer diagnoses worldwide, for people aged between 14 and 49, there were 3.26 million and more than 1 million young people under 50 died of cancer, almost 28% more than in 1990.

Now the forecasts for the future are even worse if we look at age, which is falling alarmingly: for 2030, in fact, a further increase of 31% of new cases and 21% of deaths is expected globally especially among the 40-year-olds. The research was led by Xue Li of the University of Edinburgh.

Among the causes, in addition to smoking and alcohol, there are also a diet with little fruit and little milk, too much red meat and too much salt, a sedentary lifestyle, being overweight and the presence of too much sugar in the blood.

The cancer with the highest number of cases and associated deaths is breast cancer, respectively 13.7 and 3.5 per 100,000 individuals of the global population. Tumors of the trachea, lung, stomach and intestines follow, with the largest increases in deaths among people with kidney or ovarian cancer.